BOVIET SOLAR AND VESPER ENERGY ENTER INTO 861-MEGAWATT PV MODULE MASTER SUPPLY AGREEMENT

Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, has entered into agreement with Vesper Energy, a developer of utility scale renewable energy projects with a 12 GW pipeline of solar and storage projects in North America.



The PV Module master supply agreement will utilize Boviet Solar's Vega Series™ BVM7612M 545-555-H-HC-BF-DG and BVM7612M 545-550-H-HC-BF-DG Mono-Bifacial PERC Double glass PV modules for Vesper Energy projects located in Texas and Ohio totaling 680 MWAC."The mission of Vesper Energy is to help our customers transition to sustainable, secure, clean energy. This partnership between Vesper Energy and Boviet Solar will do just that and allow us to enhance the local communities where we work. The partnership is aligned with our goal to create a carbon-free energy future. Vesper Energy is confident in Boviet Solar as a major PV module supplier and we are proud to enter into an agreement to service more 680 MWAC of our near-term portfolio," said President and CEO Craig Carson."We are honored to be awarded this large PV module supply agreement by Vesper Energy. It is another significant milestone for Boviet Solar's achievements in the U.S.A market, where we see the demand for solar energy continue to increase. We thank Vesper Energy for their trust in our organizations and our PV modules," said Jimmy Xie, Boviet Solar, General Manager.Boviet Solar's Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules are designed with better technology in mind, made from robust product components, under stringent quality control steps and high-tech manufacturing processes. PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell deigns enables Boviet PV modules to pack more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under different installations requirements, difficult weather, or environments conditions.Boviet Solar's PV Modules have been listed on the PVEL Top Performer PV Module scorecard since 2019. The company has achieved BloombergNEF's Tier 1 status since 2017.About Vesper EnergyVesper Energy provides innovative solutions to today's complex energy challenges. Founded in 2015, Vesper Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of utility scale renewable energy assets throughout the United States. Today, Vesper Energy has a development pipeline of 35 projects representing over 12 GW of renewable energy and energy storage projects, with two projects currently under construction. Combined, the Vesper Energy team represents more than two centuries of experience developing, financing, constructing and operating complex energy projects.About Boviet SolarFounded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is part of Boway Alloy and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar has offices in the USA and Germany, and its global headquarters are in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.