OMCO Solar Reaches 9.5GW Milestone and Accelerates Domestic Manufacturing with Expanded Indiana Plant and $5 Million Investment

Following the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), OMCO Solar announced it has expanded its Pierceton, Indiana manufacturing plant and has reached a significant milestone, having shipped 9.5GW of solar mounting and racking solutions. In light of the company's latest $5 million solar manufacturing investment, announced in April of 2022, OMCO Solar has now directed a total of $75 million towards equipment and tooling across its four domestic factories (Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Ohio).



OMCO Solar's most recent investment is focused on manufacturing OMCO Origin™ Tracker Torque Tubes in Indiana and Arizona. Torque tubes are the backbone of the solar tracker, and OMCO Solar is proud to be the only U.S. tracker manufacturer to make its own.To further expand capacities at the Indiana operations, the Company has added an additional facility, and now has over 500,000 square feet of domestic manufacturing capacity in total, across its four domestic factory locations."With more than 65 years of advanced steel production and over a decade of proprietary racking and tracker development, OMCO Solar has long been dedicated to domestic manufacturing," Gary Schuster, president and CEO of OMCO Holdings said. "In fact, we're the only racking and tracker company with all U.S. manufacturing locations, enabling factory-direct shipping for the shortest lead times and low freight costs."Eric Goodwin, director of business development at OMCO Solar remarked, "SEIA estimates the incentives this #AmericanEnergyDeal provides could spur U.S. manufacturing capacity to exceed 50GW by decade's end. Now, thanks to the IRA tax credit provisions for trackers, we can continue to grow our team, solutions and factories to better serve our valued partners. As a premier American manufacturer, OMCO Solar is passionate about creating jobs and accelerating our nation's transition to clean energy to meet critical climate change goals."Over the last year, OMCO Solar has shipped 1GW of its factory-direct Field-Fast™, OMCO Choice™ and OMCO Origin™ mounting structures to over 30 states. Further investments in its engineering team and highly skilled workforce enable OMCO Solar to provide precision-engineered, pre-assembled, customizable solutions.Goodwin concluded, "We truly are a one-stop-shop for tracker and fixed-tilt systems for utility-scale and distributed generation."About OMCO SolarOMCO Solar is America's premier one-source, OEM manufacturer of solar tracker and mounting solutions for the community, commercial, and utility-scale markets. The company's expertise in fixed-tilt and single-axis tracker systems stems from decades of steel manufacturing, beginning in 1955 when OMCO Holdings, its parent company, was founded. To date, OMCO Solar has delivered over 9GW of factory-direct, high-quality solar mounting structures worldwide. With a manufacturing footprint spanning coast-to-coast, the company engineers and delivers their solar structures to developer and EPC partners nationwide. For more information, please visit OMCO Solar at www.omcosolar.com.