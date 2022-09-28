DSD and Black Bear Break Ground on 1.4 MW Solar Installation on Office Campus in Pleasanton, CA

DSD Renewables (DSD), a leading commercial solar developer, operator, and asset owner, has broken ground on two onsite solar canopies at an office park in California. The 957 kW and 429 kW installations, located at Pleasanton Corporate Commons, were facilitated by Black Bear Energy and will be installed behind the meter, offsetting much of the campus' energy load. Pleasanton Corporate Commons is owned by an entity advised by UBS Asset Management.



"As more commit to net zero goals, there will absolutely be increased demand for offices to generate their own renewable electricity and lock in low-cost electricity prices."Built and owned by DSD, the canopy projects will not only provide the benefit of covered parking for the adjacent office buildings, but will also provide tenants with access to lower-cost, onsite solar energy, and are expected to generate over 2 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, reducing the campus' carbon footprint significantly."These are fantastic projects that will provide a multitude of benefits for all parties involved and create real value. As more landlords and tenants commit to net zero goals, there will absolutely be increased demand for offices to generate their own renewable electricity and lock in low-cost electricity prices," said Drew Torbin, Black Bear's CEO."DSD is excited to once again partner with Black Bear Energy and UBS to facilitate this project and deliver the multiple benefits of onsite solar to the Pleasanton community," says Dan O'Brien, Vice President of Commercial Origination at DSD. "We look forward to continuing to work with our partners and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy assets for our commercial and real estate customers."About DSD RenewablesDSD Renewables (DSD) is transforming the way organizations harness clean energy while building a more sustainable future. With unparalleled capabilities including development, structured financing, project acquisition and long-term asset ownership, DSD accelerates the deployment of renewable energy resources and creates significant value for our commercial, industrial, and municipal customers and partners. Backed by world-leading financial partners like BlackRock Real Assets and rooted in our founding at GE, our team brings a distinct combination of ingenuity, rigor, and accountability to every project we manage, acquire, own, and maintain. To learn more, visit DSDRenewables.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.About Black Bear EnergyBlack Bear Energy is a technology-enabled, commercial buyer's representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services. In the past five years, Black Bear has helped its clients bid out over 1,000 clean technology projects in more than 20 states through its data driven process. For more information about Black Bear Energy, visit BlackBearEnergy.com. For press inquiries, contact info@blackbearenergy.com.