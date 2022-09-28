McCarthy Building Companies Marks Module Installation Completion Milestone on Arrow Canyon Solar Project in Moapa, Nev. 

Moapa, Nev. (Sept. 28, 2022) - Nearly one year from the start of construction, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. reached another key milestone with the installation of the final solar module on the Arrow Canyon Solar project, a 274-megawatt DC (MW) solar and a 91 MW, 455 MWh DC-coupled battery energy storage system facility located on the Moapa River Indian Reservation in Moapa, Nev.



Secured as the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor by EDF Renewables to construct the 1,387-acre project, McCarthy and electrical trade partner, Bombard Electric, recently installed the last of 621,093 modules in four varying wattages. Commonly referred to as panels, the modules are bifacial, and the cells are mono-crystalline, which provide more energy than single-facial modules. The project also features 7,139 NEXTracker NX Horizon trackers.At the height of construction and module installation, there were more than 450 team members on the job site, including 46 tribal members. When fully operational in December 2022, Arrow Canyon will generate enough clean energy to meet the consumption of up to 76,000 average Nevada homes. This is equivalent to avoiding more than 632,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from 137,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year."McCarthy and our electrical trade partner, Bombard Electric, are proud of the outstanding teamwork and collaboration with our partners that helped successfully reach this installation milestone. After installing approximately 38.8 million pounds worth of modules, this milestone is worth celebrating with EDF Renewables and the Moapa Paiutes in the effort towards expanding their sustainable solar infrastructure and energy storage in Southern Nevada," said McCarthy Project Director Chris Fletcher.EDF Renewables has been leading the renewable energy charge for more than 35 years. Committed to providing future generations with the means to power their lives in the most economic, environmental, and socially responsible ways possible, EDF Renewables' North America portfolio consists of 24 gigawatts (GW) of developed projects and 13 GW of operating assets under service contracts.John Bastarous, vice president of construction at EDF Renewables, commented, "Seeing module number 621,093 installed is a very exciting milestone. Constructing this size of a project takes strong partnerships that share common values of safety, quality, and teamwork. We appreciate McCarthy and Bombard for their well-coordinated efforts, in achieving such a key milestone."McCarthy's Renewable Energy and Storage group is currently constructing or has completed nearly 70 utility-scale clean energy projects in communities across the country since 2010, delivering a combined capacity of more than 8 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy production and over 500 MW of energy storage. Nationally, McCarthy provides EPC services on utility-scale solar projects for private solar developers and utilities, helping them deliver cost-effective clean energy to the communities they serve.###About McCarthy Building CompaniesMcCarthy Building Companies Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country - with nearly 160 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 19th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2022). With approximately 6,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Austin, Channelview, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; and San Diego, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100% employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.