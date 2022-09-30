With Vanguard 1P, TrinaTracker proves in the US market that its pioneering spirit is firmly rooted in the company’s DNA

September 30, Trina Tracker, a leading global smart tracking solutions provider, launches Vanguard 1P single-row tracker at RE+ 2022, Booth 1628, on September 19-22, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.



TrinaTracker team organized a series of demonstrations at the Trina Solar booth during the three days of the exhibition. Clients, solar journalists, and institutional organizations participated in the workshops and learned the innovative features that lead to the system's high adaptability, stability, and efficiency.Vanguard 1P, as part of TrinaPro solution (tracker + Trina Solar Vertex modules), was showcased at the booth, and videos and presentations to introduce the product were prepared for the occasion.The tracker is fully compatible with ultra-high power modules ranging from 400W to 670W+, further enriches the tracker's application scenarios and upgrades TrinaPro (tracker + module) solution.Vanguard 1P adopts the 1P single-row design and includes technology advantages that guarantee higher reliability, more significant power generation, and optimized balance of system (BOS) cost.In addition, the product has been subjected to an extensive wind tunnel test performed by wind engineering consultancy leader CPP. The implementation of the test included dynamic, static and 3D aeroelastic simulations that led to the optimization of the Vanguard 1P design to achieve reliability, safety, and stability even when operating under extreme weather conditions.Vanguard 1P includes TrinaTracker proprietary "Spherical Bearing", unique in the market for its three axes of rotation. This patented component minimizes the structure's stress and deformation and further improves reliability and adaptability in complex terrains. Moreover, the bearing provides self-alignment with angle adjustability of 30%, which can correct the installation deviation and reduce failure rate and operation and maintenance costs.The also own-developed Trina Clamp adds value to Vanguard 1P installations by diminishing installation time by 50%.The dual-damper system included in Vanguard 1P tracker structure shortens the time of tracker oscillation, prevents the oscillation spread, reduces the dynamic response, and increases the critical wind speed.To sum up, the tracker has a new 130x130 mm torque tube with round edges that increases bending resistance by up to 12% and torsional by almost a 30%. The torque tube also allows more distance between piles, reducing the number of the structure's components and consequently leading to an appreciable impact on the installation's cost.As Pyramyth Liu, TrinaPro Director for North America, commented during the demonstrations, "With Vanguard 1P, TrinaTracker proved one more time that its core DNA is characterized for being pioneering in quality and novelty. I am proud to be part of a customer-orientated company that focuses a great part of its resources on continuously developing high-technology solutions that reach the lowest levelized cost of energy for its clients".According to Pyramyth, TrinaTracker's primary objective is to develop intelligent tracking solutions to cover all our clients' demands in every corner of the world. For example, he mentioned that Vanguard 1P design and compatibility with top intelligent robot manufacturers make the tracker ideal for deserts since it maintains its exceptional reliability in areas with high dust concentration levels.About TrinaTrackerTrinaTracker, is a leading smart tracking solutions provider. The company focused its R + D + I capabilities on developing and integrating intelligent energy solutions that go from manufacturing, designing, engineering and fulfilment to artificial intelligent applications, O&M, and after-sales services. The company's primary purpose is to reach its clients' lowest energy cost. TrinaTracker has gained nearly two decades of experience in the solar industry and developed more than 300 projects across five continents.For more information, visit: https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/trinatracker