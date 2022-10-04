Power Factors Launches Unified Brand and Updated Website

SAN FRANCISCO, California, October 4, 2022 - San Francisco-based Power Factors is pleased to announce its refreshed brand, including a new logo, visual identity, and website. After a series of strategic acquisitions over the past two years, including Inaccess in 2022 and Greenbyte and 3megawatt in 2021, the unified brand communicates the successful joining of four leading renewable energy software and hardware providers into one unified company.



"We are on a very intentional journey, with a clear vision for accelerating the renewable future," says Gary Meyers, CEO of Power Factors. "Launching the new Power Factors brand means we can truly present one unified company to the world. As we continue to grow, we have a strong integrated foundation on which to build, enabled by some of the most talented renewable experts in the world."Power Factors' recent presence at the September RE+ conference in Anaheim, CA, was the world's first look at the unified brand. The updated logo, graphics, color palette, and visuals communicated a vibrant, unified company committed to a sustainable future powered by renewable energy. RE+ also served as the last public event appearance for Inaccess as a company before merging with the new unified Power Factors brand.Alongside the new brand, Power Factors is pleased to announce the launch of its refreshed website at www.powerfactors.com. The refresh aligns the website with the company's updated visual identity and showcases its comprehensive product suite — products purpose-built to empower the people who power the world."This updated site is the result of months of planning, with diligent and creative collaboration across teams," says Edmée Kelsey, Chief Marketing Officer at Power Factors. "We are thrilled to showcase our new brand on our new site, communicating what we'll be able to do and offer as one combined Power Factors going forward."Power Factors' brand refresh project will continue to evolve over the coming months, with more exciting changes to come.About Power FactorsPower Factors develops software that accelerates the global energy transition by empowering all renewable energy stakeholders to collaborate, automate critical workflows, and make the best decisions. Power Factors fights climate change with code.Power Factors has incorporated its four flagship solutions Drive, Greenbyte, BluePoint, and Unity to build an integrated suite of open and smart apps. These apps are purpose-built for asset management, field service optimization, and performance optimization. Leveraging the domain expertise and machine learning-based advanced analytics within these apps, customers can maximize the value of their renewable assets to stay competitive.Power Factors' renewable energy software platform is one of the most extensive and widely deployed solutions in the market with nearly 200 GW of wind, solar, hydro, and energy storage assets managed worldwide.Learn more at www.powerfactors.com.