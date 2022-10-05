From Wasted Heat to Green Electricity

With the 247Solar Heat2Power™ turbine, industrial facilities that produce hot exhaust can now harness an otherwise-wasted resource to power operations. It works when high-temperature industrial exhaust gas (min. 850℃/1500F) is supplied to the turbine at ambient pressure, where it passes through a proprietary high-temperature heat exchanger. This transfers the heat to the turbine's compressed air, which enters the turbine's expander at the required pressure and temperature to drive the turbine. No fuel is required, and no emissions are produced by this process. Industrial facilities can also sell this emissions-free power as an additional revenue stream.



Unique Technology247Solar's unique turbine uses hot air instead of fuel to produce up to 200 kWe on demand.The Heat2Power™ turbine can also burn almost any liquid or gaseous fuel - from dirty flare gases and landfill methane to natural gas, diesel, and even 100% hydrogen.It is a key component that makes possible our 247Solar Plants™ and HeatStorE™ storage systems.