Heat network webinars: How to tackle rising energy costs
Heat network operators can explore proven strategies for controlling rising costs and reducing fuel poverty at a new webinar series.
Hosted by heat network specialist Switch2 Energy, the free webinars are open to communal heating scheme operators from local authorities, housing associations and private developments.
"There's an urgent need to optimise operations and maintenance to raise heat network performance. This will help tackle soaring energy prices and improve affordability for customers", said Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2.
"Together with guest speakers from across the heat network industry, we'll be advising delegates on how they can improve the efficiency of communal heating schemes - to reduce both costs and carbon emissions."
Topics covered in the three webinars, which start on Wednesday 19 October, include
•How to develop and implement a cost and carbon saving strategy for better heat network performance and management.
•What efficiency measures will drive the biggest cost savings and what are the potential paybacks?
•How can you get started? What does contractual best practice look like when employing an operations and maintenance provider.
•How to fund improvements to heat networks.
