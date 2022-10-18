Natural Power appoints Head of Advisory - Europe

Based in the company's Glasgow office, Gregory is returning to Natural Power following his role as Head of Wind Energy Europe at Black and Veatch since 2019. He first joined Natural Power's construction team in 2014 as a due diligence project manager to support the development and delivery of projects both in the UK and internationally.



With a PhD in Physics, Greg's background is in science and engineering, and he has been active in the international renewable energy sector for the past 19 years having held a variety of roles including windfarm engineer and senior renewable energy consultant. He has a broad range of expertise covering wind energy (onshore, offshore fixed and floating), marine, hydro and solar energy projects and technologies, and has completed a multitude of technical due diligence studies on renewable energy projects as well as many specialist, techno-economics studies in relation to the onshore and offshore wind and marine energy industries.Rob Brown, managing director at Natural Power said: "In a competitive market place, it's seriously encouraging that we are attracting talent back in to our business. We're delighted to be welcoming back Greg to lead the advisory team and look forward to growing the Advisory business under his leadership."Gregory commented: "I am delighted to be back at Natural Power, and work again with many familiar (and new) faces. Our multi-sector, full project lifecycle in-house experience and track record is second to none and allow us to deliver top-tier advisory services in an ever-growing number of markets.If you are interested in a career with Natural Power, visit www.naturalpower.com/uk/careers to find out more - new opportunities are being posted regularly and speculative applications are also being accepted now.