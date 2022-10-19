Maturing Solar Asset Management in the Texan PV market

One-third of the utility-scale solar capacity planned to come online in the United States over the next two years (30 GW) will be located in Texas. But as more than 100 GW of solar projects are seeking interconnection in the Texas power grid, many challenges related to the development and operation of solar plants rise to the surface. Join the Solarplaza Summit Asset Management Texas to gain in-depth, practical and localized insights into one of America's fastest-growing solar markets.



Building upon the success of eight North American asset management conferences, hosted in California since 2013, Solarplaza launches the first edition of the Solarplaza Summit Asset Management Texas. This high-level platform will combine a crowd of key local and global players, market insights from inspirational speakers, and extended networking opportunities.The program of the event zooms in on the optimization of Texan solar assets. It focuses on connecting the dots between how the development and EPC phases directly impact the operational phase, like the relationship between developer due diligence and insurance costs. Specific topics on the program include merchant solar opportunities, the management of energy storage systems and best practices with regards to project development. In treating these themes, the unique conditions and characteristics of Texas' energy market will be taken into account, setting it apart from Solarplaza's traditional annual gathering in the Bay Area.With a focus on practical case studies, audience involvement and plenty of facilitated networking time, the event will provide a highly interactive experience, with attendees guaranteed to walk away with actionable insights and business connections.Solarplaza Summit Asset Management Texas25 October 2022 | Austin, TexasTickets: Regular $995,-Email contact: frannie@solarplaza.comMore info: https://bit.ly/3Ti29Gp