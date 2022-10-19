SimpliPhi Launches “Energize America: Prepare & Respond” Campaign, Bringing Affordable Energy Storage Solutions to Homeowners and Businesses

[OXNARD, CA] Given the volatile and unpredictable scale of recent storms, SimpliPhi



Power - now part of Briggs and Stratton - is providing reduced pricing onwall-mountable PHI 3.8 kWh Battery, Big Genny Emergency Power Kit, and LittleGenny Power Kit through October 31, 2022.Customer-sited battery storage is a critical solution that creates reliable backuppower in the face of growing threats to the centralized grid, whether at home, atwork, or on-the-go during evacuations. That is why SimpliPhi is committed toEnergizing America, a campaign designed to raise awareness and offer discounts toprepare and equip home and business owners with critical battery backup asextreme weather continues to cause widespread power outages across the U.S.,putting people, businesses, and communities at risk. The urgency and sheer numbersof people across the country facing power outages inspired SimpliPhi to create thecampaign and offer additional coverage to the entire U.S. and territories.In recent weeks, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico, which left 13 dead andhundreds of thousands without clean water or power. The storm hit on the fifthanniversary of Hurricane Maria, which claimed the lives of 3,000 and caused massiveinfrastructure damage and power outages. Two weeks after Fiona, over 100,000Puerto Rican residents are still without access to grid power.Ten days after Fiona, Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as aCategory 4 storm, significantly damaging coastal communities and inundating themainland, wiping out utility power lines. It then traveled across the state and backinto the ocean, hitting South Carolina and parts of Georgia as a Category 1 hurricane.As it traveled, the storm continued to bring heavy rain and severe winds to NorthCarolina and Virginia. Collectively, 3.4 million people lost access to grid power - with2.7 million customer outages in Florida alone.It's clear that Americans need distributed customer-sited energy storage in theirhomes and businesses in order to have critical backup power when centralizedutility-scale generation, transmission and distribution fails. As Catherine Von Burg,CEO of SimpliPhi Power, observes "Utilities are failing to deliver on their promise toprovide reliable and affordable access to power. Centralized generation, transmissionand distribution infrastructure is antiquated and inadequate, failing to meet theescalating demand on the grid with electrification and EV charging, even in the bestof times - pre-hurricane season."Distributed, customer-sited energy storage creates resilient homes, businesses, andcommunities. SimpliPhi has proven energy storage solutions that are safe, reliable,and cost-effective. The company has been deploying energy storage andmanagement systems globally since its founding in 2010. With a proven track recordof performance for over a decade, the company has solved problems aroundresilience and access to energy in some of the harshest environments and mostchallenging use cases globally, spanning territories in over 45 countries.SimpliPhi's products provide a safer alternative to typical cobalt-based lithium-ionbatteries that are prone to thermal runaway and fires. The company only uses lithiumiron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which does not contain cobalt or pose a risk tocustomers needing emergency backup power.Have an existing generator? SimpliPhi battery systems can even optimize generators,reducing run-times and fuel costs, creating additional security and savings duringprolonged outages when fuel is often scarce.Together with the backing of the nation's most trusted energy solutions providers,Briggs and Stratton - SimpliPhi Power is committed to providing all of the necessaryresources to Energize America. Get connected to a participating distributor orinstaller today: sales@simpliphipower.comAbout the Products:The PHI 3.8 battery easily interfaces with industry-leading inverter charge controllers.PHI 3.8 kWh Battery: Utilizes the safest Lithium Ion chemistry available, LithiumFerro Phosphate (LFP). No cobalt or explosive hazards that put customers at risk.Eliminating cobalt reduces the risk of thermal runaway, fire propagation, operatingtemperature constraints, and toxic coolants. Combined with our integratedhigh-performance Battery Management System (BMS), accessible 80A DC breakerOn/Off switch and overcurrent protection (OCPD), the PHI 3.8 Battery delivers safe,highly efficient, and cost-effective service over the life of both residential andcommercial installations, on or off-grid. Compatible with all industry-standardinverter charge controllers, the PHI 3.8 Battery supports balance-of-systemequipment and optimizes any power generation source - solar, wind, grid, generator- with scalable, on-demand energy storage solutions for critical backup and dailysavings on electricity bills.Our portable emergency power supplies offer peace of mind at home, work, oron-the-go.Big Genny Emergency Power & Little Genny Power Kits: Portable, rechargeablebattery-powered AC power generators that store electricity from any power source -grid, solar, generators - when access to AC power is unavailable, such as duringpower outages and emergencies. It is a silent, non-toxic, cobalt-free power supplythat can be used anytime, anywhere to charge cell phones, tablets, laptops, fans,small appliances, and many other types of portable equipment for years of reliableuse.Participating Distributors: Glenn International, Kinect Solar, Northern Arizona Wind& Sun, Simply Reliable, The Power Store, WESCO, Zonna EnergyAbout SimpliPhi PowerSimpliPhi Power, a Briggs & Stratton portfolio brand, is headquartered in Oxnard,California and has a mission to create universal access to safe, reliable, andaffordable energy. SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient and enduringenergy storage and management systems that utilize non-cobalt-based lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFPenergy storage chemistry with proprietary cell and battery architecture, powerelectronics, Battery Management System (BMS), manufacturing processes andmaterials to create safe, reliable, and highly scalable on-demand power solutions forresidential, commercial, industrial, government and emergency response marketsectors.For more information, visit www.simpliphipower.com