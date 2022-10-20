NanoGraf Sets New Industry Benchmark for Most Energy Dense Lithium-Ion 18650 Battery at 4.0Ah

CHICAGO - October 20, 2022 - NanoGraf, an advanced battery materials company and enabler of the world's most energy-dense 18650 lithium-ion cell, today announced it has achieved a new industry milestone for energy density in an 18650 battery form factor at 810 Wh/L (4.0Ah capacity).



The 4.0Ah cell leverages NanoGraf's proprietary silicon-anode material in a common form factor, enabling significant improvements in run-time across a wide range of applications, including consumer electronics, military applications, medical devices, and electric vehicles. The increased stability and highly scalable nature of NanoGraf's silicon-anode cell solves the pain points of commercial 1st generation SiOx anodes, and it is proven to be drop-in ready for existing cell designs and production processes."This energy density milestone is a significant breakthrough for the battery industry and an important benchmark in the adoption of the next generation of SiOx-based materials. Our materials continue to exceed customer expectations, as we march towards our goal of a 4.3Ah 18650 cell, a project we have undertaken on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense," said Dr. Francis Wang, CEO of NanoGraf. "The 4.3Ah NanoGraf-branded cell will be the world's most energy-dense 18650 cell and illustrates our commitment to meeting the energy and power demands of our customers."In addition to improved battery performance, NanoGraf's silicon-anode and 18650 cell represent a step forward in establishing a domestic battery supply chain, a key directive of the Biden Administration to build U.S. jobs, alleviate supply chain bottlenecks, and support a nationwide movement towards automotive electrification."The Inflation Reduction Act calls for and supports the onshoring of key battery components in the U.S., and these historic opportunities are providing additional momentum around the adoption of upstream U.S. innovation like NanoGraf's," added Wang. "NanoGraf products are important commercial examples of how U.S. innovation can not only raise the bar on lithium-ion performance, but create U.S. jobs and promote national security."This news comes on the heels of two major announcements for NanoGraf and the battery technology industry. In Spring of 2022, the company announced it had been awarded a contract by the Department of Defense to produce a 4.3Ah cell for military applications, reaching an energy density of 870Wh/L. In 2021, the company developed the world's longest-running 3.8Ah 18650 cylindrical lithium-ion cell, at 800Wh/L. NanoGraf cells have met third party performance verification and have passed UN/UL testing to-date. NanoGraf is leading the way on both battery performance and on-shored production fronts.For more information about NanoGraf and its silicon-anode battery material and technology, visit www.nanograf.com.###About NanoGrafNanoGraf is an advanced battery material company whose patented silicon-anode technology enables longer-lasting, higher-energy, and higher-power lithium-ion batteries. NanoGraf works with more than 50 companies, including some of the world's leading consumer electronics, household appliance, and power tool brands, and over 12 strategic partners in electric mobility (from startups to Fortune 100s). NanoGraf is a spinout of Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory. For more information, visit www.nanograf.com.