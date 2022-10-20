Siemens Gamesa seals deal to supply Finland with 105 MW of wind power
• Siemens Gamesa selected by Energiequelle for first wind project together in Finland • The 105-MW Mikonkeidas wind project will be equipped with 16 SG 6.6-170 turbines, among the most competitive in the onshore wind landscape • The project is due to be commissioned in 2024 and includes a 35-year service contract
Siemens Gamesa has been chosen by leading international project developer Energiequelle for the first time to deliver wind turbines for the Mikonkeidas wind farm in Finland.
"It is great to begin a new relationship and partnership with Energiequelle and we will collaborate closely to ensure the success of the Mikonkeidas wind project. Energiequelle has considerable experience of project development in Finland, and it is exciting to see the Siemens Gamesa 5.X wind turbine join their extensive portfolio," said Clark MacFarlane, CEO of Siemens Gamesa's operations in Northern Europe and the Middle East.
For its part, Michael Raschemann, Managing Director at Energiequelle, said: "We are convinced that Siemens Gamesa is the best suitable partner for our Mikonkeidas wind energy project, and we are looking forward to a successful cooperation with one of the world's leading wind energy turbine and service providers."
Wind energy is growing fast in Finland. According to industry body WindEurope, wind energy accounts for 10% of the country's electricity, and its objective is for that to increase to at least 27% by 2025, through both onshore and offshore wind. The country aims to be carbon neutral by 2035, much faster than most European nations.
Siemens Gamesa is a major supporter of these targets and is continually working with wind farm developers to deliver wind turbines and service support, that will assist in reaching these goals. Indeed, the company has worked in Finland since 1996 and continues to install leading technology to help meet the country's energy objectives.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa unleashes the power of wind. For more than 40 years, we have been a pioneer and leader in the wind industry, and today our team of more than 27,000 people is working at the heart of the global energy revolution to address the most important challenge of our generation: the climate crisis. With a leading position in onshore, offshore and services, we design, build and deliver powerful and reliable wind energy solutions in close collaboration with our customers. As a global company with local impact, we have installed more than 124 GW and provide access to clean, affordable and sustainable energy that keeps the lights on around the world. To learn more, visit www.siemensgamesa.com and follow us on social media.
Featured Product
U.S. BATTERY RENEWABLE ENERGY SERIES DEEP CYCLE BATTERIES
Our RE Series batteries are designed to provide the highest peak capacity, longest cycle life, and greatest reliability for use in industrial or residential renewable energy applications. Renewable Energy Series batteries utilize the company's exclusive XC2™ formulation and Diamond Plate Technology® to create the industry's most efficient battery plates, delivering greater watt-hours per liter and watt-hours per kilogram than any other flooded lead-acid battery in the market. Our Deep Cycle batteries are engineered to work with solar panels as well as other renewable energy applications.