Perceptual Robotics gives a rare preview of inspection capabilities

Perceptual Robotics has given the wind inspections and maintenance industry a preview of its unique capabilities by holding exclusive demonstrations with potential partners.



More Headlines Articles

The company, which has offices in the UK and Europe, welcomed eight companies across Spain to take part in its demonstration day at Sotavento Experimental Wind Farm in Lugo, Spain. Perceptual Robotics engineers flew an M300 drone and used its unique Dhalion system to autonomously inspect a G47 wind turbine at the site on the 18th of October.Two demos were held altogether, with attendees given a first-hand preview of the Dhalion system and an inspection as it happened in real time. Perceptual Robotics engineers then showed post flight what data processing looked like and how inspection images and results were presented and analysed in the system's web portal.Kostas Karachalios, CEO of Perceptual Robotics, said: "This was an excellent opportunity for different stakeholders in the industry to see up close how our system works in real operating conditions. We had people from all aspects of the industry attending, from asset and utility owners to drone companies and inspection organisations. By sharing our extensive experience of inspecting these massive structures, we can bring about the change the industry needs to make inspections more cost effective, timely and safer for all."Perceptual Robotics' Dhalion system is designed to undertake autonomous in-depth turbine inspections, collecting high-quality data from turbines in less than 20 minutes, and quickly analyse the data collected with state-of-the-art AI data processing.Earlier this year, the company announced that the advanced technology of robotic systems and artificial intelligence had proven to be almost 15% more accurate in detecting faults in wind turbines thanks to an Innovate UK Research and Development project, which had been ongoing in collaboration between Perceptual Robotics and the University of Bristol. The project showed the partners' unique system had a 14% improvement in fault detection accuracy when compared with expert humans carrying out the same inspections.Perceptual Robotics' demonstration days are set to be the first of many moving forwards, with the company asking those interested in seeing the system first-hand to get in touch to arrange a meeting.To find out more about Perceptual Robotics and its solutions for the inspection and maintenance industry, go to www.perceptual-robotics.com