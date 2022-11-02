Inxeption adds Runergy’s Hyperion solar modules to marketplace product mix

Inxeption, the leader in Industrial Commerce and supply chain digitization, has partnered with Runergy as a key marketplace and fulfillment partner to accelerate the domestic expansion of the company's Hyperion solar modules.



Runergy is a household name in the solar business, supplying cells for JA Solar, GCL, TaleSun, Canadian Solar and other top-10 global solar module suppliers. For its Hyperion line, the company produces double-glass, half-cell PERC crystalline PV Hyperion modules from two production facilities overseas that combine for an annual capacity of 7GW. The modules, which include many Runergy P-Type M-10 bifacial cells, are rated between 390 watts and 550 watts, giving both residential and commercial installers the power class diversity needed for any job."Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing," said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. "We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space - a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States."Importing solar panels requires specific skills and extensive knowledge of the evolving regulatory space, and that's why Inxeption Energy has become the go-to fulfillment company."Utilizing imported solar panels is the only way installers will be able to keep up with the ballooning growth in the solar market and help the country meet its clean energy goals," said Erin Clark, president of Inxeption Energy. "But when installers are looking to diversify their product mix with panels manufactured outside the U.S., they need to pay careful attention when selecting the right supplier. Inxeption Energy is a proven marketplace and fulfillment partner with a long track record of providing high-quality solar components to residential and commercial installers."Hyperion modules purchased through the Inxeption Marketplace carry a 25-year linear performance warranty. Installers may also take advantage of Inxeption's solar procurement financing, a fintech integration that enables solar buyers to grow their businesses through extended payment terms that double the standard industry duration.To check on panel availability and start the ordering process, visit the Inxeption Energy website.About InxeptionInxeption is the Industrial Commerce SuperApp. Its secure and scalable cloud-based digital commerce platform brings Capital, Data, Products and Services on-demand for industrial and supply chain businesses. Companies of any size, in any industry can drive more sales, gain operational visibility and realize cost savings. Inxeption Commerce Partners enjoy access to sell products on the Inxeption B2B marketplace and to develop new online commerce channels by utilizing valuable applications that simplify and streamline logistics and other operations. Inxeption's challenge to the Industrial sector is "Let's Do Business Better."