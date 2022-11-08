Solarplaza Summit Greece 2022

The 4th edition of Solarplaza Summit Greece (15 November 2022)

The fourth edition of the Solarplaza Summit Greece - hosted on the 15th of November in Athens - will once again gather local and international solar PV market leaders to take stock of the challenges and opportunities of the maturing Greek solar PV market.


In 2021, Greece added 838 MW worth of solar projects. This year, the country expects to cross the threshold of 5 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity. The market will get a big push by an EC-approved scheme involving €2 billion of funding for renewable energy production. In addition to a 7.7 GW mandate for PV by 2030, the Greek government has also set a 2030 target for 3 GW of energy storage capacity.

To turn such vast opportunities into concrete action, the Greek solar energy industry will need to combine forces and tackle urgent challenges, like grid congestion issues, complex project permitting processes and regulations, as well as known international trends like power price volatility and supply chain bottlenecks. Novel financing structures and increased focus on the PPA market will need to be part of the solution.

The Solarplaza Summit Greece facilitates high-level discussions on these topics to inspire joint solutions from the gathering experts, local industry players, and global investors. Other topics on the agenda - co-developed with our strategic partner HELPACO - include an in-depth review of the tender system and regulations, key project development challenges, impactful policy changes, and a forthcoming regulatory framework for energy storage.

With a big emphasis on networking and relationship building, this event provides the key platform for collecting actionable insights, acquiring relevant business leads and building mutually beneficial partnerships to succeed in the Greek solar PV market.

Solarplaza Summit Greece
15 November 2022 - Athens, Greece
International tickets: Regular €895,-
Local tickets: Regular €595,-
Contact: celina@solarplaza.com

