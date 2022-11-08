Stracker Solar receives Sustainable Business of the Year award

Stracker Solar has received the "2022 Sustainable Business of the Year" award at the Ashland Chamber of Commerce's 114th Annual Dinner. The prestigious event was held at the Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites with close to 200 local community and business leaders, including Senator Golden and Representative Marsh, in attendance.

While introducing Stracker Solar as the recipient of the sustainable business award, the presenter spoke at length about the virtues of the unique elevated solar trackers, with endorsements from local PV installer company True South Solar and Derek DeBoer, owner of TC Chevy where five Strackers have been producing clean solar power since September this year. The attendees also heard about the near $1M Oregon Department of Energy grant Stracker Solar has won for the City of Ashland, and the community resilience project that the grant funds are going to finance.Jeff Sharpe, Founder and COO of Stracker Solar spoke to the audience after receiving the award which he said "was a wonderful surprise". It was an evening of celebration and inspiration.