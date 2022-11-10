Trace Metal Analysis: An Established Technique Driving Advances in Alternative Energy Materials

For the modern alternative energy field, qualitatively and quantitatively analyzing metal and heavy metal contaminants in battery components and semiconductor raw materials is of crucial importance. Aiming to play a role in the alternative energy industry, Alfa Chemistry recently demonstrated its trace metal analysis capability for clients worldwide.



The laboratory technical team is highly qualified to identify and quantify very small amounts of rare earth metals, heavy metals, trace elements, and metal catalysts in samples using state-of-the-art instrumentations, including Inductively Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy (ICP), ICP-Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS), Gas Chromatography-ICP-MS (GC-ICP-MS), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography-ICP-MS (HPLC-ICP- MS), Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES), and other proven analytical techniques."We feel privileged to conduct either full elemental screenings or customized analytical packages for the unique needs of our customers," said the Marketing Chief of Alfa Chemistry. "A full-scale analysis project can cover not only trace detection, identification and quantification, ultra-trace detection and analysis, trace chemical composition, but also material testing and screening, assay and purity analysis, and many more. Meanwhile, trace metal analysis is an indispensable step to evaluate metal contaminants in products such as drugs, fertilizers, cosmetics, packaging, medical devices, and lubricants."The following trace metals are within the analytical testing range:Aluminum (Al), Antimony (Sb), Arsenic (As), Barium (Ba), Beryllium (Be), Boron (B), Cadmium (Cd), Chromium (Cr), Cobalt (Co), Copper (Cu), Gold (Ag), Hexavalent Chromium (Cr), Iridium (Ir), Iron (Fe), Lead (Pb), Lithium (Li), Magnesium (Mg), Manganese (Mn), Mercury (Hg), Molybdenum (Mo), Nickel (Ni), Palladium (Pd), Platinum (Pt), Potassium (K), Rhodium (Rh), Ruthenium (Ru), Selenium (Se), Silicon (Si), Silver (Ag), Sodium (Na), Thallium (Tl), Tin (Sn), Titanium (Ti), Vanadium (V), Zinc (Zn), etc.For research projects related to semiconductors, battery manufacturing, solar energy, or other forms of alternative energy, Alfa Chemistry possesses extensive experience in providing qualitative and quantitative trace metal analytical services to meet different requirements.