Chinese battery factory Coremax presents all-in-one residential battery & inverter solution



The new product is available in four versions with a storage capacity ranging from 5 to 20 kWh. The battery inverter comes with a 10-year warranty and can reportedly provide steady operation for up to 6,000 charge cycles.Coremax as a solar manufacturer based in China has launched a new residential hybrid storage system at Dongguang and Shenzhen city local convention. The battery uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has a round-trip efficiency of 93.93%."The All in one solar storage system is highly customizable and was designed with both homeowners' and installers' diverse needs in mind," the company said in a statement. " Homeowners no longer have to pick and choose what inverter to power, as the full home can be powered with the Coremax All in one solar system. Installers can efficiently install the full unit, ultimately driving growth and cost savings."The new product is available in four versions with a storage capacity ranging from 5kwh, 10kwh, 15kwh and 20 kWh, with the smallest device having a 4-battery module configuration and the largest featuring 8-battery modules.Each battery module measures 220 mm × 480 mm × 220 mm and weighs 45 kg. The weight of the integrated battery inverter ranges from 48 to 200 kg and its size varies from 220 mm × 480 mm × 440 mm to 220 mm × 480 mm × 1100 mm.The system has a maximum PV input voltage of up to 600 V and a PV input voltage range of 80 to 550 V. With four MPPT channels, the MPPT voltage ranges from 90 V to 550 V.