Fugro awarded major offshore wind contract with Energinet to support Denmark’s renewable energy goals

Fugro has secured a contract with Energinet for geotechnical site investigations for the North Sea I offshore wind development. The Danish government plans to expand offshore wind capacity by 4GW by 2030, and the Geo-data acquired by Fugro will be used to inform future bids in the area. This award follows Fugro's success working on the North Sea Energy Islands project for Energinet throughout 2022, a project that is the first of its kind.

Fugro's Geo-data will provide crucial insights on the seabed and sub-surface conditions, reducing uncertainty and helping installers make informed decisions on where best to position the wind turbines and export cables. With fieldwork set to start in 2024, Fugro will mobilise multiple geotechnical vessels equipped with state-of-the-art investigation tools such as the SEACALF® Mk V Deepdrive system for seabed cone penetration tests and the WISON® Mk V Ecodrive. The fieldwork is expected to continue well into 2025, with further processing, laboratory testing and reporting of results to follow.Energinets geotechnical project lead engineer, Martin Kilsgaard Østergaard, said: At Energinet we are very pleased to see Fugro again as supplier of highly important site investigations. In the recent years Fugro has successfully supported multiple offshore wind farm projects in Denmark, and at Energinet we are confident that the cooperation will continue with the same level of professionalism and high technical quality.Erik-Jan Bijvank, Fugro's Group Director Europe & Africa said: Our integrated services and innovative technology allow us to unlock insights for the safe, efficient and sustainable development of offshore wind farms. We're proud to continue working with Energinet and support the renewables industry in Denmark. This award is in line with the strong growth in Fugro's offshore wind activities during the past quarters. Our unique positioning is emphasised by clients seeking to secure capacity, also beyond the coming 12 months.