Solarplaza Summit Balkans 2022

Unlocking the Full Potential of Solar PV in the Balkans



High-level summit to highlight the many renewable opportunities in the regionThe massive solar potential of the Balkans is ready to be unlocked. With nearly 2 GW of installed PV capacity, and over 26 GW of realistic market potential, stellar growth is forecasted for the region in the near future. The Solarplaza Summit Balkans - hosted in Zagreb, Croatia - will unite, connect and inspire regional and international PV professionals to help accelerate the sustainable energy transition in the Balkans.As (prospective) EU membership urges some Balkan nations to ease rules and regulations, the countries are increasingly incentivizing PV development and facilitating auctions and subsidy schemes. This is the perfect moment to kickstart the conversation on how to enable and accelerate PV growth in the Balkans.Still, the region is not without its challenges either. To improve investor confidence, it will be crucial to ensure the bankability of PV plants in the region. Other project development-related bottlenecks will also have to be addressed, such as permitting processes and grid connection challenges. Moreover, the viability of project applications and site selection needs to be considered from both the developer's and offtaker's perspectives. Apart from ground-mounted plants, solar can - for example - be co-located with other power sources (hydro & wind), or deployed on (former) agricultural land and industrial rooftops.Find and offer solutions to these challenges at the Solarplaza Summit Balkans on December 8th in Zagreb, Croatia. This conference will bring together the regional and international thought leaders that are shaping the solar future as we speak. At this unique meeting of developers, investors, utilities, policymakers, asset owners, and manufacturers, the key opportunities to capitalize on the market potential will be discussed, while new business links will be forged during the facilitated networking breaks.Tickets: Local - €495 (Early Bird €395) / International - €695 (Early bird €595)Purchase Ticket: https://bit.ly/3UO122k