Solarplaza Summit Sustainability & Circularity 2022

No Time to Waste in Greening up the Solar Supply Chain

Moving Towards 100% sustainability and 100% recycling in solar energy

It's a hard truth, but being involved in the production of green energy does not automatically equal being sustainable. The solar PV sector needs to look inwards at its own processes, supply chain, manufacturing, and recycling to truly work towards becoming a sustainable industry. The Solarplaza Summit Sustainability & Circularity will provide a platform for discussion, learning and collaboration to that end. Given the fact that 78 million tonnes of global solar waste are expected by 2050, there is no time to waste.

Rather than waiting for this cloudy future to unfold, action needs to start now to keep solar sunny. End-of-lifecycle management and recycling considerations need to be taken into account long before solar plants approach their end-of-life phase. Solarplaza is committed to bringing together the leading companies and market best practices toward building a sustainable solar market in Europe today. This conference will focus on sharing knowledge and facilitating networking with the shared goal of cleaning up the solar supply chain, enhancing value chain transparency, empowering governance, working towards 100% recycling, and much more.

Hosted in Brussels - the European epicenter of policy and international law & regulation - this event will bring together professionals from the renewable energy space, lawmakers, policy experts, researchers and visionary experts for a day of inspiration, learning and establishing connections. The Solarplaza Summit Sustainability & Circularity event will highlight how this doesn't just have to be a dreadful challenge, but that it can actually offer valuable and even lucrative opportunities. A round-up of the examples and case studies that are already achieving success in Europe and an overview of the exciting innovations that are coming up will further prove this point.