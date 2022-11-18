Review Kseng Solar at All Energy Australia 2022

Oct 26-27, Kseng Solar made high-profile participation in All-Energy Australia 2022 after a two years gap, showcasing its latest innovative solar racking solutions covering roof-mounted, ground-mounted, and newly launched easy solar bracket. Kseng Solar aims to help Australia achieve its ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 with its cost-effective products and localization services.



More Headlines Articles

Presented Products- Easy Solar Bracket- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting System, Pile Ground Mounting SystemAs a one-stop solar solution provider for solar racking and tracking systems and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will keep optimizing our products and continue to provide all-around services for global clients to move towards a zero-carbon future.