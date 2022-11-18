Tigo Energy Receives Hawaiian Electric Certification for Energy Intelligence Residential Solar-Plus-Storage Solution

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced the availability of the newly HECO-certified Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution for the Hawaiian market, including a new 3.8kW variant. With its inclusion on the HECO list of approved solar products meeting mandatory functions specified in Rule 14H, Tigo and its distribution partners can now provide solar installers with a flexible and reliable solar-plus-storage solution for the growing residential market across the islands.



The Tigo Energy Intelligence product line allows maximum flexibility in an integrated system that is easy to install, fast to commission, and convenient to maintain through the Tigo EI mobile app and a browser-based program. The Tigo EI platform provides system diagnosis and over-the-air software upgrades and enables energy production monitoring for greater visibility and understanding of energy systems. With industry-leading warranties on all hardware, homeowners and installers can continue to rely on product performance and support from Tigo Energy. As a leading market for renewable energy generally, and energy storage, in particular, the addition of a 3.8kW Tigo EI inverter will give Hawaii homeowners a vital tool to right-size solar systems and optimize their solar-to-storage mix."Hawaii has a high concentration of experienced high-quality installers working with savvy homeowners making this market the sharp point of the spear for US renewable energy adoption and policy. The islands are an important leading indicator in the United States for the transition to renewable energy," said Derek Noble, senior vice president of North America sales at Tigo Energy. "As one of the most mature solar markets in the United States, Hawaiians demand the best from their equipment suppliers. Tigo is pleased to offer a premium, HECO-certified EI residential solar solution that has been proven in other US and European markets throughout the past year."The Tigo 3.8kW EI inverter joins the 7.6kW and 11.4kW models in offering high-efficiency energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid. When combined with the Tigo line of TS4 MLPE products, it provides module-level optimization, monitoring and rapid shutdown and enables home energy backup when paired with a home energy storage system like the Tigo EI Battery. The Tigo EI Battery provides energy bill management for time-of-use rate plans and backup energy in the event of a grid outage and can be configured for both whole-home and critical load backup to satisfy a comprehensive array of home energy needs. Tigo EI Battery systems are rated at 9.9kWh of energy per enclosure, with a usable capacity of 9.0kWh.For more information, visit the EI Residential Solar Solution (US) webpage, which includes details on each product. The HECO certification is available for download. Tigo Chief Growth Officer Jing Tian will also discuss the EI residential solar solution and the Hawaiian market on The Solar Coaster podcast later this month. For purchasing inquiries, please contact the Tigo sales team at https://www.tigoenergy.com/contacts.About Tigo EnergyTigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company's portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.