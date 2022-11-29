KROHNE Offers Full Instrumentation Portfolio for Produced Water

Beverly, MA: KROHNE, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process instrumentation, highlights its market-leading instrumentation portfolio for managing produced water. Throughout the water management process, from collection to transportation and injection, KROHNE's OPTIFLUX electromagnetic flowmeters cut costs while providing peak levels of performance for operators.



More Headlines Articles

KROHNE's products facilitate accurate, reliable measurement, provide instrument diagnostics, and reduce cost to help operators overcome challenges that arise while managing produced water during oil and gas production. OPTIFLUX electromagnetic flowmeters avoid moving parts entirely to avoid wear and measurement inaccuracy due to drifting. These flowmeters are full bore and do not require flow conditioners or strainers. OPTIFLUX flowmeters work free-of-charge alongside KROHNE's OPTICHECK verification software, which provides easy on site meter verification without requiring the meter to be removed from service. This combination of instrumentation and software provides real time diagnostic information, flow rates and totals, and conductivity information, which are all made available via Modbus.OPTIFLUX electromagnetic flowmeters are available in multiple models. The OPTIFLUX 2050 is designed for basic water and wastewater applications such as flow and conductivity measurement. It has multiple outputs and a choice of liners including hard rubber. The OPTIFLUX 4300 serves advanced process and custody transfer (CT) applications. A market leader for water injection applications, this model has achieved pressure ratings up to 2500 pounds. It supports all types of connections, from RF and FF to RTJ and Clamp, and more. With robust, fully welded construction, this model is approved for hazardous areas and well suited for demanding environments due to its corrosion resistant materials.KROHNE's product portfolio has a long standing track record in industries such as oil and gas and water and wastewater treatment. Its factory inventory of standard meter configurations are available for fast delivery, and its team stands ready at all hours to provide technical support over mail or phone free of charge.Contact us for special pricing information at info@krohne.com.