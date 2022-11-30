NanoGraf Wins Contract from U.S. Government to Develop First Large-Volume Advanced Silicon Anode Manufacturing Facility in the U.S.

CHICAGO, November 30, 2022 -- NanoGraf, an advanced battery material company and enabler of the world's most energy-dense 18650 lithium-ion cell, today announced a contract award from the U.S. Government. The contract will fund the onshore manufacturing of high-performance silicon anode materials as the first large-volume silicon oxide manufacturing facility in the U.S. At peak production, NanoGraf will produce 35 T/Y, enough material to provide enhanced power for various battery applications.



The U.S. faces unprecedented battery market demand and a highly problematic supply chain, resulting in an increased need for the onshoring of battery manufacturing facilities. In awarding NanoGraf this production contract, the U.S. Government is taking an important step towards a strong supply chain by scaling material production of the world's most energy dense 3.8Ah 18650 cylindrical lithium-ion cell, at 800 watt-hours per liter (Wh/L), which was announced in 2021."NanoGraf's twin mission is to continually improve battery performance and to be a great partner for our customers across sectors, including government, automotive, and consumer electronics," said Connor Hund, Chief Operating Officer. "This contract ensures continued improvements in battery performance and a more reliable supply chain as we bring our silicon-anode technology to scale."The 18-month contract complements NanoGraf's existing domestic material production strategy and the company's additional plans to support the electric vehicle market by 2024. NanoGraf will produce 35 tons of silicon anode material per year as the company scales to 1,000 tons per year to support the EV market. With NanoGraf's proprietary silicon oxide material design, material prices will be on par with the cost of lower-performance graphite anodes.The contract announcement comes on the heels of NanoGraf's setting the new industry benchmark for the most energy dense lithium-ion 18650 battery. The next-generation cell will increase the energy density of batteries by over 20%, considerably lightening the load for users."Illinois is poised to become a leader in the electric vehicle revolution, thanks to leaders in our state like NanoGraf. With its groundbreaking research and production of light-weight, energy-dense batteries, NanoGraf is helping define the next generation of consumer and military vehicles," said Senator Durbin. "I'm pleased to see the Department of Defense recognize the value in supporting NanoGraf's mission, which will improve our military readiness and have immeasurable applications across industry."On being awarded this contract, NanoGraf will be moving to a new West Loop manufacturing facility in December and adding a large number of high technology operations and engineering jobs in the Chicago area.To learn more about NanoGraf, visit www.nanograf.com.About NanoGrafNanoGraf is an advanced battery material company whose patented silicon-anode technology enables longer-lasting, higher-energy, and higher-power lithium-ion batteries. NanoGraf works with more than 50 companies, including some of the world's leading consumer electronics, household appliance, and power tool brands, and over 12 strategic partners in electric mobility (from startups to Fortune 100s). NanoGraf is a spinout of Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory. For more information, visit www.nanograf.com.