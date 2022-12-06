PV*SOL premium 2023 with new, high-quality climate data for Germany and updated configuration verification.

PV*SOL premium is a dynamic simulation program with 3D visualization and detailed shading analysis for the design of photovoltaic systems. Whether full or excess feed-in, whether in combination with electrical appliances, battery systems and electric vehicles, or together with a heat pump or heating element: PV*SOL premium can be used to professionally design and plan all types of renewable energy supply using photovoltaics.



New, high-quality climate data for Germany is provided in the program version PV*SOL premium 2023, which was released at the end of November. Based on area-wide weather data from the German Weather Service (DWD) from 1995 to 2012, Valentin Software has created a data set that includes a TMY file (TMY = typical meteorological year) for every square kilometer in Germany. These data sets are optimized for PV applications and are unique in their quality. They are available to PV*SOL customers at no additional cost.There are also new features for checking the configuration between PV modules and inverters. Among others, PV*SOL premium 2023 has introduced a check of the maximum short-circuit current for the inverters. This value can now be saved in the database. The configuration verification ensures that the inverter's maximum short-circuit current is not exceeded.Further innovations in PV*SOL premium 2023 are:• Monthly consumption values can be provided with daily load profiles• Performing two simulation steps in parallel for shaded 3D systems• SolarAnywhere as an additional climate data providerAs in the previous versions, it is also possible in PV*SOL premium 2023 to import the electricity consumption of a heat pump system from the sister program GeoT*SOL as a load profile. This allows the degree of self-sufficiency of a building to be precisely determined for the power supply.Visit our product page: https://valentin-software.com/en/products/pvsol-premium/ABOUT VALENTIN SOFTWAREValentin Software GmbH has been in business for over 30 years. With the PV*SOL, T*SOL and GeoT*SOL brands for dynamic simulation, design, yield and profitability forecasting of photovoltaic, solar thermal and heat pump systems, the Berlin-based software company has made a name for itself as a world leading provider of innovative design software for sustainable energy supply. Its customers include engineers, system designers, installers and architects, as well as manufacturing companies in the field of electrical, heating and building technology. https://valentin-software.com/en/