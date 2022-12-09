E-Fuels Conference & Exhibition
On behalf of Curtis & Wyss Group, it is a pleasure to invite you to participate in E-Fuels Conference & Exhibition scheduled on February 6th-7th, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.
This conference is a bridge to meet and exchange leading industry speakers with the participation of e-fuel manufacturers, technology suppliers, consultants and policy advisors, and other stakeholders in the energy, renewable energy, e-fuel!
Senior speakers will present the technical and applied aspects of the e-fuel market, while highlighting the latest challenges and opportunities the industry presents. During the two- day conference, issues included aspects such as E-Fuels in the automotive, aviation, maritime industries, challenges with e-fuel production costs and the latest technological advancements will also be debated and explained.
Don't miss the opportunity to learn, exchange and connect with the leading brains in the industry.
We are looking forward to seeing you at the E-Fuels Conference in Barcelona,Spain!
