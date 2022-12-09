Kseng Solar successfully wraps the EnerGaïa Forum with its eye-catching solar racking solutions

December 7-8, EnerGaïa Forum, the major event for renewable energy professionals in France, was held as scheduled in Parc des Expositions de Montpellier, France. At the expo, Kseng Solar expands solar racking options with its latest solar racking solutions, especially the new universal rapid solar mounting system and easy solar bracket series. The enthusiastic response from the visitors to the Kseng products is a testimony of our commitment to France market and customers, and we aim to support the country's 100GW solar target for 2050.



More Headlines Articles

Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Universal rapid solar mounting systems, L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System- Easy Solar Bracket: Universal Easy Solar Bracket, Balcony Easy Solar Bracket- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting SystemIt's reported that France had reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 15.8 GW at the end of September, with 15.5 GW of the total on the French mainland. The aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with grid-connection requests, meanwhile, has increased by 40% since the start of the year to 16.1 GW, including 3.4 GW with signed connection agreements.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more top-notch solar racking solutions to enable households, businesses, and communities across the country to benefit from sustainable energy.