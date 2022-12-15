RS Adds High-Performance and High-Reliability Connectors to its TE Connectivity Portfolio

LONDON, UK, December 15, 2022 - RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, today announced it has expanded its offering of products from TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectivity and sensors.



Now available for RS customers is the ERNI range of connector products - which is a result of last year's acquisition of ERNI Group AG by TE Connectivity. Prior to the acquisition, ERNI had built up an enviable reputation over more than 74 years as a leader in developing high-reliability connectors for harsh environments or extreme conditions.The ERNI brand products are widely deployed across multiple market sectors, such as factory automation, automotive, medical and many other industrial applications, especially those that require fine-pitch, high-speed, high-performance, and high-reliability board-to-board and board-to-cable solutions. The range includes a wide variety of high-performance products, including circular and Ethernet connectors and PCB and cable connectors."TE has awarded RS with this official franchise extension for the ERNI technologies", commented Anke Allen, Global Head of Category I&E, RS. "This further develops the strong partnership between the two companies by enabling us to expand our industry-leading connectivity portfolio and deliver even more solutions for factory automation and other industrial applications, particularly for customers operating in harsh environments."The ERNI range is available now from RS Globally.RSRS is a trading brand of RS Group plc, a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2022 reported revenue of £2,554 million.ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITYTE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.