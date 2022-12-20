Cincoze Rugged Embedded Computer Facilitates Internet of Energy

Taipei, Taiwan, December 20, 2022— Many countries are facing serious energy shortages, and to counter this problem, many are already actively utilizing renewable energy, but they also urgently need the layout of the internet of energy (IoE) to harness this new power. IoE connects equipment, machines, and systems used in energy production, transmission, and consumption through sensors, controls, and software. IoE delivers power where and when it's needed through smart power storage and distribution, and enables forecasting through big data analysis and machine learning. The DV-1000 high-performance and essential rugged embedded computer in the Cincoze Rugged Computing - DIAMOND product line offers high-performance computing in a compact chassis with flexible expansion and industrial wide temperature support, making it the best choice for IoE applications.



Compact and High PerformanceMaximum efficiency for renewable energy requires a network for collecting, storing, and distributing energy power. The DV-1000 is compact, about the size of A5 paper (224 x 162 x 64 mm), making it easy to install in any small outdoor electrical cabinet. The DV-1000 supports a 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 (Coffee Lake-R S series) processor and up to 32 GB of DDR4 2666 MHz memory, providing the high-efficiency computing power for the real-time processing and analysis of large amounts of data, and meeting the high computing requirements required for IoE.Rich I/O with Flexible ExpansionThe foundation of IoE lies in distributed energy management. Renewable energy sites need many sensors to collect on-site data from power switches, smart meters, thermostats, and other devices. That data must then be analyzed and transmitted over a network to the control center to determine power distribution. The DV-1000 has the most commonly used I/O interfaces needed for IoE applications, including 2× GbE LAN, 2× COM, and 6× USB, which can be connected to various types of sensors and other devices. For further expansion, COM and DIO ports can be added using Cincoze's exclusive CMI modularization technology, and USB 3.0 and GbE LAN can be added using MEC modules. The DV-1000 can fully meet the requirements of various sensor interfaces and networking in IoE.Robust, Wide Temperature DesignRenewable energy sites are usually outdoors, so the harsh installation environment and sudden temperature changes must be considered. The DV-1000 works in a wide temperature range (-40 to 70°C), supports a wide input voltage (9 to 48VDC), and has passed the military standard MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration tests, proving it can withstand the shock and vibration of harsh environments. If a higher wattage processor is used for high-speed operation, the DV-1000 can be fitted with a dedicated external fan. Finally, to avoid electromagnetic interference in the chassis, the DV-1000 has passed EMC certification, including CE, UKCA, FCC, ICES-003 Class A, and other multinational EMC standards. The reliable quality of the DV-1000 makes it the ideal high-performance choice for edge computing and energy interconnection.More about DV-1000：https://www.cincoze.com/goods_info.php?id=406About CincozeCincoze is a rugged embedded computer brand providing diversified embedded computer solutions tailored to market needs. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial displays, and embedded GPU computers. Cincoze products meet various vertical markets' application needs, especially factory automation, mechanical automation, machine vision, AIoT, robotics, in-vehicle computing, smart transportation, smart warehousing, and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched many innovative products and won several patents, awards and international certifications.Tags：Panel PC / Fanless PC / embedded computers / GPU computer / IoE / Edge Computing / Distributed Energy Management