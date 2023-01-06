GAMECHANGE SOLAR REVITALIZES USA MANUFACTURING WITH EXPANSION TO 24GW
The factories are in Michigan, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, New Orleans, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.
NORWALK, CT - December 19, 2022 - GameChange Solar today announced an increase in USA manufacturing to 24GW annual capacity. Not only have existing facilities been expanded, but also entirely new factories have now started producing GameChange's system components. The factories are in Michigan, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, New Orleans, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.
Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated, "GameChange has always been committed to the USA market with the majority of our employees and vendors residing in the USA. With our growth and the growth in the utility scale solar industry anticipated for the next decade, we have greatly expanded our USA annual capacity to 24 GW for key structural systems to directly meet the needs of our customers for domestically sourced products. We are pleased to be able to expand greatly the domestic manufacturing sector supporting renewable energy and the many jobs it will create."
About GameChange Solar
GameChange Solar is a leading manufacturer of fixed tilt and tracker solar racking systems, with over 21 GW Sold. GameChange systems combine fast install, bankable quality and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design and high volume manufacturing.
www.gamechangesolar.com
