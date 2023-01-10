Panasonic Announces 2022 Customer Appreciation Award Winners

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 -- Panasonic Corporation of North America announced today the recipients of its 2022 Customer Appreciation Awards. The Customer Appreciation Awards program, which began in 2019, recognizes authorized Panasonic solar installers and EverVolt® battery installers who exceed customer expectations.



The Customer Appreciation Awards program highlights the national Installer of the Year as well as regional recipients in the following award categories: Residential Installer of the Year, EverVolt® ESS Installer of the Year, Fastest Growing Installer of the Year and Fastest Growing EverVolt® ESS Installer of the Year.The full list of categories and winners is below.Installer of the Year Award, National• Solar Optimum - Glendale, CAResidential Installer of The Year Award• Advance Solar & Energy - Southeast Region• Atlasta Solar Store - Mountain South Region• Jefferson Electric, LLC - Midwest Region• ECG Solar - Great Plains Region• EGT Solar - Mountain North Region• NJ Solar Power - Northeast Region• Nuwatt Energy - New England Region• Synergy Power - Northern California• Western Solar - Northwest Region• Solar Works Energy, LLC - South Central Region• Sunbright Solar, LLC - Southwest Region• Alternate Energy, Inc - Hawaii• Hot Purple Energy - Desert Empire Region• Orange County Solar - Southern CaliforniaFastest Growing Installer of the Year Award• May Electric Solar - Southeast Region• Whole Sun Designs, Inc - Midwest Region• Organ Mountain Solar & Electric - South Central Region• American Array Solar and Roofing - Northwest Region• Black Platinum Solar & Electric - Southwest Region• Public Service Solar - Northeast RegionEverVolt® Battery Storage Installer of the Year Award• Connected Technology - Northwest Region• Kapital Electric Company, Inc - Midwest RegionFastest Growing EverVolt® Battery Storage Installer of the Year Award• Kaye Solar, LLC - Southeast RegionIntroduced in 2016, the Panasonic Authorized Installer Program provides exclusive benefits and business opportunities to tiers of installers who meet certain qualifications, including Panasonic's high standard of excellence. In addition to business-supporting perks, members of these exclusive tiers can extend the benefits they receive, such as special pricing and preferred access to in-demand and new products, like the just-launched EverVolt modules, to consumers. For more information for installers, visit: na.panasonic.com/us/solar/installer.