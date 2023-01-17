Aggreko wins power solution contract with EDF La Reunion to convert coal power plant to 100% biomass

17 January 2023: Aggreko, a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services, has been selected through a competitive tender by EDF La Réunion to provide 24MV diesel mobile power units to the Bois-Rouge power plant in Reunion Island. The power solution will enable EDF La Réunion to convert the plant from coal to biomass without halting production.



Located in the north of Réunion Island, the Bois-Rouge cogeneration plant has an installed capacity of 108 MW. Conversion work from coal to biomass began in 2021 and by the end of 2023 the plant is expected to be operating at 100% biomass. The conversion will increase the proportion of renewables in the energy mix on Reunion Island from 35% to 51% and make it possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 640,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year - an 84% decrease in direct emissions compared to the plant's current operating levels.Serge MEVO, Head of Utilities Africa at Aggreko commented: "This contract is a testament to our expert team's ability to meet the needs of a quick installation deadline and demonstrates the capabilities of our advanced power solutions. This project excites us, and is an important one to our team, as here we are able to support our client in navigating the energy transition, whilst keeping the lights on."Aggreko was selected for its reliable and efficient technology that will provide temporary power needs to the plant without sacrificing its performance. The 24 generators will be installed on four different sites around the area in Le Gol, Saint Leu, Saline and Saint Marie. The end to end solution will be designed, mobilised and monitored by Aggreko's expert team, whilst working alongside local contractors on the installation - providing a transfer of skills to the local area.Brano Kollar - Senior General Manager, Africa said "We're looking forward to support EDF La Reunion and provide reliable services for their operations. Aggreko is a truly global company, operating across 80 countries and it's important to us that we leave a lasting positive impact on the communities in the areas in which we work. This contract is just another example demonstrating our capabilities and how we are helping utilities as a reliable power partner. Thank you EDF for entrusting Aggreko for this project."The delivery of the power generators will begin in January 2023, with all operations planned to be fully converted to biomass by the end of that year.About AggrekoAggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face.Founded in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Headquartered in Glasgow, we've remained true to our roots, and have operations in over 204 locations, ready to deliver energy solutions to every corner of the globe.Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivalled international experience and local knowledge.