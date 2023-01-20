2023 Energy Fair Seeking Presenters

Custer, WI: [January 20]: The Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) invites exhibitors and workshop presenters to join the ranks of experts sharing their renewable energy and sustainability knowledge at The 32nd Annual Energy Fair on June 23-25, 2023, in Custer, WI.



How does your company stand out in a rapidly growing industry? Get your brand in front of a focused audience at The Energy Fair! Each year, an average of 11,500 people flock to the MREA headquarters over the three-day weekend to learn and connect with industry professionals. Don't miss the opportunity to engage with customers directly!Securing an exhibit booth before the early bird deadline (February 15) offers a list of benefits, including discounts, priority booth selection, and the opportunity to create a robust network of lasting professional and personal connections.The Energy Fair is known for hosting workshop presenters who speak to industry trends and address emerging environmental issues, while still maintaining the fundamental concepts of sustainable living and clean energy for all. We ask for nature and sustainability enthusiasts to share their wisdom by submitting a workshop proposal to help us continue our mission of education and demonstration. Proposals submitted before February 15 receive priority within the workshop schedule and free camping at MREA's Back 40 Campground.Exhibitors and workshop presenters also receive:• Weekend admission to The Energy Fair with exhibitor/presenter badges• Admission to the Pre-Fair Thursday Night Networking DinnerRegister now to secure the premier early bird benefits. For more information, please visit www.TheEnergyFair.org to see how you can become involved and learn about entertainment, volunteering, keynote speakers, food trucks, and more!About MREA: The MREA is a non-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization. Founded in 1990, the MREA promotes renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable living through education and demonstration. Together with partners around the Midwest, we work to expand renewable energy adoption through innovative programs, renewable energy training, and educational events.