Baltimore Aircoil Company Announces Release of its First Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

Jessup, Maryland | Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC), a worldwide leader in cooling solutions for the commercial, manufacturing, and industrial markets, announces the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The ESG Report highlights the key initiatives, accomplishments, and targets necessary to achieve BAC's vision of reinventing cooling to sustain the world.



"We are very proud to publish our inaugural ESG Report where we, as the global leader in evaporative cooling, the most sustainable cooling technology in the market, have an obligation to innovate and lead the industry towards a more sustainable future," said Don Fetzer, President of BAC. "Our ESG Report is one building block to our mission of advancing truly sustainable cooling - inspired by nature and powered by our people."As the world faces increasing challenges, our customers, suppliers, employees, and other stakeholders are seeking companies with sustainable practices. In support of these inherent requirements, BAC has established five areas of focus for sustainability-related efforts:1. Develop and offer sustainable products2. Design and operate our facilities to minimize environmental impact3. Partner with suppliers to cultivate a sustainable supply chain4. Elevate diversity, equity, inclusivity, and safety in our work environment to enable our employees to grow and make a positive impact on communities5. Be the recognized leading provider for sustainable heat transfer solutionsBAC provides full transparency to its current efforts and identified targets for the future. BAC began measuring the environmental impact of its facilities in 2015 and has established goals for 2030. "In 2021 renewable electricity represented 21% of our total electricity consumption and we expect to increase our renewable electricity usage to more than 50% in 2022. Decarbonizing our electricity supply step by step is one of the initiatives we take to achieve our target of reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 50% by 2030. This is just one of our many goals to improve our future environmental impact"said Tim Vrints, BAC's Global Sustainability Leader.This ESG Report also highlights BAC's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. BAC isevolving to reflect the diversity of its communities, its workforce, and its customers. BAC has increased diversity within its leadership team, added novel resources for employee education around key diversity and inclusion topics, and implemented social responsibility initiatives into employees' everyday experience. As an employee-owned company, BAC's culture inspires individual thought and continues to drive sustainability focused initiatives.BAC has identified how transparency and corporate accountability go hand-in-hand and are necessary for lasting change. To learn more about BAC's ESG Report and the progress made in 2021, please view the complete report at https://www.bacsustainability.com.