Southern Housing selects Switch2 as Brighton heat network ESCo partner

The heat network supplies Southern Housing's Home X residential development of 369 affordable rent, shared ownership, and open market homes. Home X is part of Brighton's £300m Preston Barracks masterplan to create a new neighbourhood for the city.



More Headlines Articles

Switch2 will be responsible for operating, optimising, and maintaining the entire community heat scheme to maximise efficiency, cost, and carbon performance.Using its Internet of Things (IoT) Optimise technology, Switch2 will enhance long-term operational performance by utilising real-time data to deliver continuous improvement and preventative maintenance.As part of the long-term partnership, Switch2 will also provide customer service support for residents, together with smart metering, pay-as-you-go and credit billing.Switch2 has supported Southern Housing's project team throughout the design and construction processes by providing advice and technical expertise. This included reviewing original design proposals in line with the CIBSE CP1 Heat Networks Code of Practice - resulting in significant efficiency improvements, lower heat losses and reduced carbon emissions.Loviene Dinnall, Development Manager for Southern Housing, said: "Each member of the Switch2 team has demonstrated in-depth knowledge of their area of the business and discipline. The team have been proactive, diligent, collaborative and solution oriented. Most of all, Switch2 have demonstrated a clear commitment to delivering a high standard of customer service."Richard Harrison, CEO of Switch2 Energy, said: "We are delighted to partner with Southern Housing and will draw on more than 35 years' experience of developing and operating hundreds of heat networks. Our data-driven approach will ensure that we lower energy costs for residents, while helping to reduce carbon output."Switch2 is a trusted ESCo provider - supplying end-to-end delivery of heat network services to hundreds of private developers and social housing providers under comprehensive energy performance contracts.Switch2 is a specialist in the design, build, commissioning, operation and optimisation of heat networks to ensure compliance, efficient operation, carbon reductions, and excellent customer service for the long term.