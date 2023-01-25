Young Living Distribution Center to Offset 80 Percent of Energy Use Through SharedSolar Program

Young Living Essential Oils is the latest of five companies across the state to join RenewChoice's SharedSolar program, a community-based solar initiative that helps homes and businesses reap the benefits of solar power without installing panels themselves. Young Living recently added its distribution center in Spanish Fork to the program. The move, in line with the company's ongoing sustainability efforts, will help Young Living offset 80 percent of its power at its distribution center with solar, while also supporting local enterprise.



SharedSolar is a communal system that allows home or business owners to subscribe to a block of solar panels and receive credit on electricity bills for the share of power produced by the leased block. The electricity is generated during the day and then delivered to the power grid for use. This system is implemented in Utah using RenewChoice's 84MW solar farms in Mona and Spanish Fork."We're always trying to find new ways to incorporate sustainability into our practices, and we're thrilled to be supporting a Utah-based business at the same time," said Prasad Gankanda, Chief Operating Officer at Young Living. "The SharedSolar program is a revolution in the renewable energy field, making going green more accessible and attainable for companies and residents alike."SharedSolar is the latest way Young Living is giving back to the planet. As a leader in the essential oils community, Young Living constantly strives to increase its sustainability efforts, from monarch waystations at its North American farms to its wilderness sanctuary and desert bighorn sheep nursery at Skyrider Wilderness Ranch in Tabiona, Utah.RenewChoice has made SharedSolar available in several cities in Utah, including Spanish Fork, Provo, Nephi, and Salem. Learn more about SharedSolar or other programs offered by RenewChoice by visiting their website.About Young Living Essential OilsYoung Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.