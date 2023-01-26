Perceptual Robotics announces first close round of funding with investment from Brookstreet





An investment group focused on supporting companies, which experience transformational growth, London-based Brookstreet will support Perceptual Robotics in the first quarter of 2023 to expand its products and explore new markets, including America.Perceptual Robotics, which has bases in the UK and Europe, is already backed by international investors such as TSP Ventures, Future Fund, Humble Holdings and Metavallon VC.Kostas Karachalios, CEO and Founder of Perceptual Robotics, said: "We are delighted to have raised our first close of the round and to bring along Brookstreet. Their invaluable experience with companies in the robotics space, as well as international transactions, will enhance our transatlantic exposure whilst we push to expand in new geographies and expand our product offerings."We are looking forward to getting Brookstreet's support in this new phase of growth for Perceptual Robotics, fuelled by being the number one self service provider for the technology of the inspection of wind turbines."By utilising drones and AI, Perceptual Robotics offers a vital solution designed to undertake autonomous in-depth turbine inspections four times faster than traditional solutions, collecting high-quality data, and quickly analysing it with state-of-the-art AI data processing.Perceptual Robotics' Dhalion solution increases safety during inspections, as well as increasing cost-effectiveness and dramatically reducing turbine downtime for wind farm operators.While the company's headquarters is in Bristol, UK, Perceptual Robotics's European base is in Athens, Greece, and last year it opened operations in both Spain and France.Founded by M&A, McKinsey and CEO veterans, Brookstreet brings established scale-up practices in asymmetric markets, offering differentiated strategies focused on providing commercial capital and hands-on support in driving strategy and its execution.With a global network and platform, which outreaches USA, UK, Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia, Brookstreet is recognised as a ‘DraxFuture40 Investor'.The company is a thematic investor in innovations across the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), Green and ESG technologies with wider impact such as Nanotech, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Cybersecurity. To date, Brookstreet has completed 23 transactions across its portfolio of assets.Omiros D. Sarikas, (Managing Partner) CEO of Brookstreet, said: "We welcome Perceptual Robotics to the Brookstreet family and look forward to working with Founders, Management and Co-Investors to fast track their Scale Up journey. In the era of Digital Transformation and Green Transition, Perceptual Robotics blends Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Technologies for the benefit of Renewable Energy Sources, which fuel our Circular Economy."