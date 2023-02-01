New Switch2 online portal puts residents in control of heat network service

Residents can manage and view their pay-as-you-go or credit billing accounts online and seek help with matters such as making payments, moving in or out of their home, or finding extra support.



They can also search for answers to the most frequently asked customer questions and get fast access to emergency information and support. There are also video guides to help customers understand their smart meters better.Residents can login to their secure, private MySwitch2 account from the portal, which provides full access to energy consumption data, account details and tariff information.Among other services, they can check and pay credit bills, view previous bills and pay-as-you-go statements, top-up pay-as-you-go accounts, and view and/or upload meter readings.Both portals are available to credit billing customers and pay-as you-go customers using Switch2's G6 and Incontro smart meters.Yanik Croston, Switch2 Operations Manager said: "Our upgraded resident portal provides customers with a more user-friendly, accessible way of finding the information and help they need, when they need it most. We understand the difficulties that many customers face, particularly during the colder winter weather. With the added pressure of the current energy crisis, we wanted to give our customers as much support as we can."We're continuing to review and update the portal, especially as the market is currently changing, to ensure our customers stay informed."