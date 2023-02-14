ESS to Deploy Long-Duration Energy Storage Technology with Turlock Irrigation District to Drive Decarbonization and Water Conservation

Wilsonville, Oregon - February 14, 2023 - ESS Inc. ("ESS") (NYSE: GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems for commercial and utility-scale applications, today announced it will deliver two Energy Warehouse (EW) systems to the Turlock Irrigation District (TID) in Central California. Supporting TID's Project Nexus, the EWs will be paired with the first-ever installation of solar panels over irrigation canals in the United States. Project Nexus aims to generate clean energy while conserving water resources in an increasingly arid California. Recent research at the University of California, Merced has shown that up to 13 GW of solar capacity could be installed over California's canals, which would require approximately 3 GW of energy storage and contribute significantly to the state's clean energy and water conservation goals.



TID will use ESS technology to demonstrate the key role of long-duration energy storage in delivering reliable, dispatchable clean energy 24/7. ESS technology was selected for its inherently safe and non-toxic characteristics, making it preferable for siting adjacent to water infrastructure. Funding for the project is provided by the State of California and administered by the Department of Water Resources. The project will shade canals with solar panels that will reduce evaporative losses while generating clean energy."Long-duration energy storage is the key that will enable Project Nexus to not only conserve water and generate renewable energy, but provide on-demand, clean power 24/7," said Hugh McDermott, ESS senior vice president, business development and sales. "This project addresses multiple climate challenges at once and is the kind of innovative approach that will build a climate-resilient future. We look forward to delivering a solution that can be replicated across California and other drought-prone areas."Project Nexus is expected to be complete in 2024. ESS iron flow technology provides cost-effective long-duration energy storage and is ideal for applications that require up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity. ESS technology is safe, non-toxic and has a 25-year design life without capacity fade.###About ESS, Inc.At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, long-duration energy storage that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it's needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, long-duration energy storage is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining, and the wind is not blowing.Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions. For more information visit www.essinc.com.