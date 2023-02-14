PVH to build the world's largest solar tracker factory in Spain

Valencia, February 13th.- PV Hardware (PVH), a Gransolar Group company, started its activity in Spain in 2011 and is currently the third largest solar tracker manufacturer in the world. After a decade of tremendous growth, it leads the markets in Europe, Turkey, Australia and the Middle East, and has supplied more than 25GW in 230 solar plants around the world. To continue this growth trajectory, the company needs to expand its manufacturing capacity, and to this end it has acquired more than six hectares of land in Valencia (Spain) to build what will be the world's largest solar tracker factory.



Objective: unify the activity to increase capacityPVH's activity is currently divided into seven different locations in a Valencian industrial area, and in the coming months the company will expand its activity with the construction of a tube factory and an investment of more than 20 million euros."By bringing all our activity together in the same logistics center, we will be able to increase our capacity and participate in more projects, as well as drive the development and improvement of our products, and at the same time offer better conditions and better service to our customers," declares Emilio García, COO of PVH.In 2022, the company processed nearly 200,000 tons of steel in Valencia, which were exported to five continents. With 600 direct jobs and a turnover of more than 800 million euros, PVH is a leading driver of the Spanish renewables industry, as well as a benchmark in Spain's role as a European power in sustainability at the forefront of the energy transition.In-house manufacturing ensures more safety and better conditions for customersBy manufacturing its own products PVH controls the entire supply chain and offers its customers shorter delivery times and the ability to mitigate price variations caused by market fluctuations. In addition, the company can adapt its products to the specific needs of each project, ensuring optimal quality controls that enhance the warranty of the trackers and optimize the performance of any solar asset."PV Hardware's strategy has always been to keep growing," says Emilio García. "At the moment we are the third largest supplier of solar trackers in the world, and our goal is to become the world's number one. We have the conditions and experience to do so, and with this expansion we will reach the necessary capacity to achieve our goal".PVH has another manufacturing center in Saudi Arabia and in the coming months will open its first factory in the United States.About PV Hardware: PV Hardware (PVH) is a provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar PV market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed in any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions and is prepared to withstand strong winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 25 GW to photovoltaic plants in various countries around the world. It is now the world's third largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to optimize the performance of any solar asset, anywhere.