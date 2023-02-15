REGISTRATION OPENS FOR ALL-ENERGY AND DCARBONISE 2023

Registration for the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference - All-Energy and the co-located Dcarbonise - is now open at www.all-energy.co.uk/media. The duo of events will be held at SEC Glasgow on 10 and 11 May 2023. Attendance at the major exhibition; the far-ranging conference; and the ever-popular Giant Networking Evening is free of charge to all with relevant business or academic interests.



As Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director Energy & Marine, RX Global who own and organise the duo of co-located events, explained: "The All-Energy and Dcarbonise exhibitions boast a veritable, and constantly growing, list of key organisations; and the conference programme will be looking at the wide range of highly relevant topics affecting, and of interest to, generators and users of all forms of renewable and low carbon energy. The programme will undoubtedly see packed conference halls and show floor theatres."Our exhibitor list already resembles a ‘who's who' of organisations from throughout the sectors we serve including: our Headline Sponsor Shepherd and Wedderburn (who sponsor our offshore wind and decarbonisation of cities conference streams); 2G Energy, ABB, BayWa r.e; Bosch Rexroth, Centrica, ENERCON, EDF Energy, Innovate UK, Invest Northern Ireland, Natural Power, Nordex, Red Rock Power, RES, Ripple Energy, ScottishPower, Siemens Gamesa, SmartestEnergy, Statkraft UK, SSE, and Vestas. We are delighted to be able to confirm groups from Flanders and Italy and look forward to announcing more overseas groups in the coming weeks."Conference the overall plan is onlineThe All-Energy and Dcarbonise conferences and show floor theatres will see well over 500 speakers taking part. There will be compelling opening plenary sessions on both days; 11 parallel sessions in the main conference discussing and debating the challenges and opportunities currently facing all sectors served by the two events; and in the eight show floor theatres."The topics coming under the conference spotlight encapsulate the current situation of the sectors we serve," said Jonathan Heastie. "Our opening plenary sessions see Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower in the chair on the first day; and Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal and Vice Chancellor of Strathclyde University and the current President of the Royal Academy of Engineering on the second."Our ‘significant speakers' list doesn't stop there. Soaking up input from key players throughout the industry has been the first vital step in conference creation; and then (working with ‘industry champions') we determine themes and ensure as few ‘topic clashes' as possible. In the coming days and weeks, a plethora of responses are expected from our identified speakers, and we plan to publish a full programme during March."Already we can reveal that Chris Stark, Chief Executive of the Climate Change Committee will speak in the Day 1 plenary session. Jonathan Cole, CEO of Corio Generation; Gillian Noble, UK Managing Director Offshore Development and Operation at ScottishPower; and Benj Sykes, Vice President, Offshore. Head of Environment, Consenting & External Affairs at Ørsted will all be speaking in the offshore wind stream. Equally expert opinions will be heard in dedicated streams and sessions devoted to all other forms of renewable energy. Looking to the future, Simon Dawes, Joint-Head of REMA Policy at the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero will set the scene in a session dedicated to Reform of Electricity Market Arrangements."Jonathan Heastie adds: "This last session typifies the topicality of the subjects that will come under the conference spotlight over two packed days whether it be supply chain issues; cyber security; digitalisation; unlocking grid capacity; finance and funding; green hydrogen markets; the race to decarbonisation of the built environment, heat, transport, cities/places, industry; and the supply chain, we have it and, ensuring that the public is taken with us on the journey to net zero, covered."The main conference will be supplemented by packed show floor theatres covering Community and Local Energy; Future Talent; Offshore Wind; Marine Renewables and Floating Wind; Hydrogen and Energy Storage; Transport Decarbonisation; Heat Decarbonisation; and Built Environment Decarbonosation. The Call for speakers for these theatres is open until 28 February; as is the Call for Academic Posters at www.all-energy.co.uk/cfsNetworking is key"Visiting exhibition stands to see learn of the latest innovative solutions; and the conference to learn figure highly on the aims of our visitors, but so too does networking," explained Jonathan Heastie. "This year our Giant Networking Evening, sponsored by Siemens Energy, will once again be held at the Glasgow Science Centre where the hundreds of interactive exhibits help to provide an enjoyable and relaxed atmosphere to ensure productive networking. We are grateful to the Rt Hon Lord Provost of Glasgow for the Civic Reception that forms part of the vital networking experience.