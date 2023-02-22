Eternalplanet launches its residential energy storage system - EP Cube in Europe

Eternalplanet is a consumer-oriented independent brand of energy technology under Canadian Solar, a leading provider of solar energy solutions. On February 21 at the Genera 2023: International Energy and Environment Fair held in Spain, Eternalplanet launched EP Cube, a residential energy storage system for the European market. This marks a new step for EP Cube's global strategy since its successful landing in the American market last year.



EP Cube is an integrated residential energy storage system. The system integrates a hybrid inverter and modular lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing users to manage energy production, consumption, and storage at home in a smart manner. Besides, the system boasts an attractive and compact design, easy installation, customizable storage capacity, remote control, and safe and reliable operation. "After the release at the fair in Spain, EP Cube will be available successively in Italy, UK and Germany", said Eternalplanet GM Andy Yin.Flexible Expansion of Storage CapacityWith a stackable and modular storage design, the capacity of a single battery module is approximately equal to 3.3kWh, weighing 35kg. This design makes the product easy to transport and install. Each unit can stack with 2-6 battery modules. The whole unit is available in five sizes offering with capacities ranging from 6.6kWh- to 19.9kWh in total. The modules are available in five sizes and can meet various residential energy demands.Stylish and Compact AppearanceDifferent from traditional storage units in the form of a thick, heavy, and big ironmetal box, EP Cube is thin and compact, taking up less space. Its gray metal shell looks streamlined and stylish, making the product more appealing, and a perfect match for different home decor styles.Safe and Reliable Battery TechnologyEP Cube has always placed safety at the top of its agenda. The system focuses on delivering long-term energy solutions that meet high safety standards. Its batteries are made with lithium iron phosphate that which has excellent thermal and chemical stability, and has acquired a series of certificates from IEC. The product is IP65 rated with a ten-year warranty.Perfect CompatibilityEP Cube integrates a hybrid inverter and supports 2 MPPT connections and max. 16 Amp photovoltaic (PV) DC input. It can also store DC electricity from existing PV systems and the grid. In addition, EP Cube can be connected with max. 7.4kW EV chargers. This strong compatibility will reduce the cost of home rewiring.APP Smart MonitoringThe operation and management of EP Cube is highly intelligent. It can connect to WiFi and Ethernet. EP Cube APP allows you to monitor your residence's energy production, storage, and consumption of your residence remotely. When harsh weather is coming, EP Cube's APP will remind you to store energy in advance. In addition, it also allows OTA(Over-the-Air)firmware upgrade.Facilitate a Greener LifeEP Cube can make full use of solar power to store energy, thus relying less on the grid, helping users to save electricity bills, and effectively cutting carbon emissions. The integrated design, modular batteries, and strong compatibility lower the cost of installation and management cost, and therefore reducing the waste of resources.As many regions in Europe face challenges brought by energy transition, such as constantly rising electricity bills, and unstable power supply caused by extreme weather, more and more home owners are eager to seek more economical, reliable, and cleaner home energy solutions. "Using solar power and home energy storage batteries to produce and manage energy is one of the best solutions to realize home energy independence. We hope, in the future, every house can be energy self-sufficient and people can use clean energy for free," said Eternalplanet GM Andy Yin.