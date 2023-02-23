Canadian Solar's CSI Energy Storage secures 487 MWh battery supply agreement with Blackstone-backed Aypa Powe

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that CSI Energy Storage, which is part of its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar"), has been selected to provide 487 MWh of SolBank energy storage products to Aypa Power, a Blackstone portfolio company that develops, owns and operates utility-scale energy storage and hybrid renewable energy projects across North America.



The energy storage products provided by CSI Energy Storage will be used to support Aypa Power's 487 MWh standalone energy storage project in Southern California. The standalone energy storage project is expected to be operational by the first half of 2024. The project will utilize CSI Energy Storage's SolBank, a proprietary battery energy storage solution designed and manufactured for utility-scale applications."We are excited to work with the CSI Energy Storage team and look forward to expanding our partnership," said Moe Hajabed, CEO of Aypa Power. "Our Cald project, located in urban Los Angeles, will provide critical reliable capacity and support California as the state continues to make major progress towards its renewable goals."Since their first energy storage project came online in 2018, Aypa Power has been at the forefront of energy storage development. The company currently has more than 15 GW in development across North America.Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, commented, "Aypa Power has created a robust pipeline of energy storage projects that will help reliably transition the grid. CSI Energy Storage is delighted to provide SolBank battery energy storage solution to Aypa Power's 487 MWh standalone battery project in Southern California. We look forward to supporting Aypa Power's continued growth."In September 2022, CSI Energy Storage launched SolBank, a proprietary designed and manufactured energy storage battery solution. At the same time, CSI Energy Storage also announced the expansion of its battery manufacturing capacity from the existing 2.5 GWh to 10 GWh by the end of 2023.CSI Energy Storage has deployed around 2.3 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to date across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and China. As of January 31, 2023, CSI Energy Storage's total pipeline has reached nearly 25 GWh. The Company offers end-to-end energy storage solutions and services, made possible by robust manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge products such as the SolBank.About Aypa PowerAypa Power is a Blackstone portfolio company that develops, owns, and operates utility-scale energy storage and hybrid renewable energy projects. As an independent power producer, Aypa was founded with the purpose of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and making a positive impact in the fight against climate change, while improving grid reliability and resiliency. Aypa has been at the forefront of energy storage development since their first energy storage project came online in 2018. The company currently has more than 15GW in development across North America. For more information, follow Aypa Power on LinkedIn or visit www.aypa.com.About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 21 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 82 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 7 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 500 MWp of projects in operation, 6 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 19 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.