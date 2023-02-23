Natureâ€™s Generator Launches Eco-Intelligent Li, a High-Performance, Longer-Lasting Modular Battery Solution for Renewable Energy Home Integration

OXNARD, Calif., February 23, 2023 - Nature's Generator, a leader in renewable solar and wind energy home integration products, today launched the Eco-Intelligent Li, a smart lithium battery energy-storage system specially developed for home solar-powered generator systems. The Eco-Intelligent Li is integrated into the new Nature's Generator Powerhouse Lithium Power Pod.



The Eco-Intelligent Li's core uses lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery technology, offering four times the life cycle of lithium-ion batteries in addition to improved safety, stability and affordability. These batteries are controlled by an intelligent battery management system (BMS) which allows for the use of both LiFePO4 and lead acid battery systems simultaneouslyâ€”an industry firstâ€”and full compatibility with the Nature's Generator Powerhouse."Our goal at Nature's Generator is to bring affordable clean energy to as many people as possible to help combat the climate crisis," says Lawrence Zhou, Founder and CEO of Nature's Generator. "By allowing LifFePO4 and lead acid batteries to coexist, the Eco-Intelligent Li battery brings us closer to that goal by ensuring longer-lasting, infinitely expandable and cost-effective performance for homes across the globe."The Eco-Intelligent Li offers unprecedented savings for the consumer by blending the benefits of LiFePO4 batteries with sealed lead acid (SLA) batteries. SLA is good for higher power output and standby power backup, and performs better in colder weather; LiFePO4 offers higher power density, performs in the longer life cycles during the whole lifespan and recharges with exceptional speed. In addition, new and old Eco-Intelligent Lithium Batteries can be used simultaneously without ramificationsâ€”so rather than replacing the entire battery system, batteries can be replaced or added as needed.Solar-powered home generator systems also tend to suffer from inconsistent charge and discharge of lithium batteries when connected in parallel. The Eco-Intelligent Li provides a solution by adaptively adjusting the discharge-current of old and new lithium batteries through an innovative current-sharing control strategy. The benefits of this include improved battery life and performance, 100% utilization of battery capacity and smart energy storage for future use.Features and specifications of the Nature's Generator Powerhouse Lithium Power Pod with Eco-Intelligent Li includes:-Dimensions: 28.3 x 18.3 x 8.0 inches-Weight: 139 lbs-Rated voltage: 48V-Rated capacity: 100Ah-Life cycle: 6000+ (80% Depth of Discharge)-Designed lifespan: 10 years-Solar charging input: 2000W-Wind charging input: 1000W"Our climate crisis requires quick action and bold solutions," said Zhou. "LiFePO4 is already in wide use in manufacturing and integrating it into everyday home solar energy will have massive implications for our ability to reduce greenhouse gasses in time. By providing the best of both worldsâ€”LiFeo4 and SLA technologiesâ€”we can empower consumers to make a real difference and reap the benefits without overspending."The Nature's Generator Powerhouse Lithium Power Pod with Eco-Intelligent Li is available for pre-order now at $2999.99. For more information, please visit: https://naturesgenerator.com/products/natures-generator-powerhouse-lithium-power-podAbout Nature's GeneratorNature's Generator was founded in California in 2015 with an ambitious mission: combating climate change by providing affordable clean energy to all. For over 8 years now, they have been an industry leader in the engineering, development, design and manufacturing of solar and wind powered generators, wind turbines, solar panels, power transfer switch kits and accompanying accessories.Nature's Generator, Inc. partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Cabela's, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Camping World, Amazon, Overstock and many others independent dealers and retailers in North America and around the world.