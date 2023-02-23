Unlocking Solar Capital (USC) Africa

The Solutions to Bridging Africa's Solar Energy Funding Gap



Although Sub-Saharan Africa boasts 60% of the world's solar resources, it currently only hosts 1% of the global solar PV capacity. At the Unlocking Solar Capital Africa conference, international and local PV project development and investment professionals will come together to discuss the key challenges and solutions to bridging the financing gap, scaling up PV installations, and unlocking the full potential of both on-grid and off-grid solar energy solutions.The Sub-Saharan African region is undoubtedly one of the regions most crucial to the global expansion of solar PV and the acceleration of the renewable energy transition. It is home to nearly 600 million people lacking access to electricity - over 50% of its total population. Currently, the region is at a major turning point. With falling construction costs, an abundance of solar irradiation and local mineral sources available, and a buzzing investment climate, renewable energy additions are set to overshadow fossil fuel-based energy generation facilities this decade.Unlocking finance and developing bankable projects are key to securing Africas clean energy future. Recent figures show that over $20 billion has already been invested in solar over the past decade - and there will be a doubling of energy investments by 2030. To expand the growth of renewables in the region, challenges such as the flexibility and reliability of the grid, as well as the affordability for end-users, will have to be faced head-on. Furthermore, developers need to be aware of the latest capital pathways to support the industrys healthy growth. And for solar to scale, all application sizes and technologies must be in the mix. Utility-scale solar plants; impactful mini-grids and small-scale off-grid installations in regions that the grid can't reach; battery storage applications; and innovations in financing, software tools, and design all have significant roles to play that can't be viewed independently.The exchange of knowledge and network is more critical than ever. The 5th edition of Unlocking Solar Capital Africa will gather high-level local and international stakeholders from the project development and investment space, interested in unlocking the growth opportunities for solar PV in Africa in both the on- and off-grid segments. Solarplaza - the global platform for network & knowledge sharing in the PV industry - and GOGLA - the global off-grid lighting association - are proud to join forces again to tap into all networks and sources of expertise to offer the most interactive, inspirational, and activating edition yet.Unlocking Solar Capital Africa | 31 May - 1 June 2023 - Kampala, UgandaTickets - International Rate: â‚¬895 (Early Bird) / â‚¬995 (Regular)Local Rate: â‚¬595 (Early Bird) / â‚¬695 (Regular)Contact: manoela@solarplaza.comRegister now: https://bit.ly/3IPATg0