Dragonfly Energy Launches Smart Lithium-Ion Battery Technology Dragonfly IntelLigence™

RENO, Nev., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ("Dragonfly Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DFLI), maker of Battle Born Batteries and an industry leader in energy storage, announces the impending launch of Dragonfly IntelLigence™, along with a host of accompanying products and accessories, which provide advancements in the lithium-ion battery space for backup power and off grid energy storage solutions.



Dragonfly IntelLigence™ technology will provide Battle Born Batteries with reliable communication capabilities via unique mesh network connectivity, enabling accurate remote monitoring for entire lithium battery banks via the Dragonfly Energy Mobile App. Customers can ensure they will have power when they need it, with full visibility into the status of their power system based on the ability to monitor voltage, temperature, current load, battery health, system balance and more.One of the key products within the Dragonfly IntelLigence™ family is the new Dragonfly Wing™, an expandable power storage solution that is easy to install and configure for a variety of energy storage applications including home, industrial and mobile. Featuring LiFePO4 Battery chemistry, this energy storage system is not only safe and reliable, but features a number of new patented technologies including hybrid balancing, selectable voltage and built-in soft start.An extensive line of Dragonfly IntelLigence™ compatible accessories will also be available from Dragonfly Energy, expanding the capabilities of a smart lithium battery power system with features designed to protect and optimize the batteries and system as a whole."Dragonfly IntelLigence™ technology provides robust communication protocols with data collection and analysis to ensure that storage solutions operate at peak performance. We believe our new technologies expand capabilities and give customers confidence in their power system at all times, especially as they work toward backup and off-grid energy storage solutions," said Dr. Denis Phares, CEO of Dragonfly Energy. "Our engineering and R&D teams are continually working to support changing industry needs and to provide solutions to minimize the complexity that comes with many lithium-ion battery systems. Our new suite of products is a direct result of identifying these needs and creating intuitive solutions that put safety and reliability first."Dragonfly IntelLigence™ and accessories will be available spring of 2023. To stay informed on Battle Born Batteries and Dragonfly IntelLigence™ products, visit www.DragonflyEnergy.com/dragonflyintelligence and sign up for email notifications to be the first to know about preorders, product launches and availability.To learn more about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.About Dragonfly EnergyDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy's research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy's non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.