Perceptual Robotics expands into Asia through a strategic partnership with the K2 Energy Group

A UK-based wind-turbine inspections' company has announced it is expanding into Asia thanks to a new partnership.



More Headlines Articles

Utilising AI and drones, Perceptual Robotics provides autonomous wind turbine inspections across the UK and Europe. The company has now secured a brand-new deal with leading south-east Asian organisation, K2 Energy Group which has purchased its own Dhalion drone as a first of its kind for the region.The new technology from Perceptual Robotics will enable K2 Energy Group, which is based in Singapore, to inspect its customers' onshore wind turbines. The agreement will also see Perceptual Robotics supporting the group with blade repairs and wind turbine inspections, while also looking to expand into inspecting offshore wind turbines.CEO of Perceptual Robotics, Kostas Karachalios, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with K2 Energy Group, which sees us expanding into Asia for the first time. K2 Energy Group has a vast amount of experience within the operation, maintenance and inspection of wind turbines across south-east Asia and our collaboration allows them to utilise our technology, whilst enabling us to build new relationships with customers in an entirely different region."We welcomed K2 Energy Group Chairman, Nicholas Conway, to our Bristol office to demonstrate Perceptual Robotics' unique technology. Since then, we have been working closely with the team, providing our expert training and onboarding services so that they can fly the Dhalion drone and easily inspect onshore blades and turbines."Perceptual Robotics' pioneering Dhalion system collects and analyses wind turbine inspection data with all information available to review in two hours or less. The state-of-the-art technology achieves superior results by uniquely identifying potential faults and damage prior to severe impairment of the turbine.This high-quality data collection and analysis from Perceptual Robotics quickly provides blade engineers with all of the information they need to carry out preventive maintenance, dramatically reducing turbine downtime, increasing safety and cutting costs.Nicholas Conway, Chairman of K2 Energy Group, said "By utilising Perceptual Robotics' technology and software, K2 Energy Group will be able to conduct our own drone inspections whilst receiving all the benefits of Perceptual Robotics' inspections, analysis and reports. We are excited to be working with Kostas and the team to bring their new technology to the region."The latest news comes after Perceptual Robotics revealed last month another successful funding round with Brookstreet Equity Partners LLP. This will support Perceptual Robotics in expanding to new geographies and develop their product offerings.Find out more information on Perceptual Robotics website. https://www.perceptual-robotics.com/