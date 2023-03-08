MERSEN TO EXHIBIT DURING APEC 2023

Highlights this year include:



More Headlines Articles

R-TOOLS MAXX heat sink selector and simulator tool now expanded with Liquid Cooling solutions! We are excited to showcase our popular R-TOOLS MAXX heat sink selector and simulator tool now available with liquid cooling option added! This FREE on-line simulation software allows users to model the optimum air or liquid cooled heat sink solution tailored to their project requirements. Stop by booth 554 for a free demonstration of R-TOOLS MAXX.SiC Stack Evaluation Kit: Mersen offers a ready-made SiC stack evaluation kit for those users who like to experiment with SiC or to simply use the high-power density SiC stack in their existing designs. A must see!aBat and gBat new line of DC fuses, specifically designed for protection of battery racks and battery containers in Energy Storage applications! Our experts are on hand to answer your questions and to further explain the optimum overcurrent protection these new lines of fuses offer for their designated applications.High Performance IsoMAXX Vacuum Brazed Cold Plates: Specifically designed as the optimum liquid cooling solution for PrimePACK latest IGBT Generation, IsoMAXX represents a super compact liquid cooling solution providing unsurpassed cooling performance with a high degree of thermal homogeneity for chip-to-chip and module-to-module configurations.Infini-cell Battery Assembly Process Demonstrator: Mersen has developed a disruptive bus bar design that facilitates the connectivity process for fast and reliable laser welding of bus bars onto lithium-ion battery cells.Capacitors: We are showcasing our line of custom high temperature film capacitors for industries such as military and defense, medical, railway, renewable, and more.Presentations: Mersen is excited to present the topic of "DC fuses and protection strategy for EES and EV charging infrastructure" during Exhibitor Presentation Sessions on Tuesday, 3/21 3:00 - 3:30 PM in Session Room W205B.We value your time and we appreciate your attendance. To better serve you, we have product experts ready at Mersen booth #554 for you to approach and discuss your specific application needs.With industrial operations in all three major economic regions of the globe, Mersen looks forward to discussing your application and working together to design and develop your best solution.For more information about the conference, please visit apec-conf.orgFor more information about Mersen, visit ep.mersen.com.ABOUT MERSENMersen is a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials for high-tech industries, with over 135 years of experience, and more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a broad portfolio of products in electrical protection and control and offers solutions for power management applications. Mersen Electrical Power teams work with customers worldwide to design and to deliver customized solutions and key products into various key markets such as commercial, industrial, renewable energies, power electronics, and E-mobility. Mersen's mission is to make customers applications safer and more reliable. For more information, visit ep.mersen.com.